FC Cincinnati start playoffs after Supporters' Shield season: "We are ready"

While they’ve been without a meaningful game for several weeks – not since their trophy-clinching 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Sept. 30 – head coach Pat Noonan expects full focus as their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series begins.

“I don't know how much I have to say about motivation,” the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist said before Game 1.

“Maybe we didn't have meaningful games after Toronto, if you just look at where we could have ended up. But there was still motivation to get a points record, there was still motivation to go into the postseason in good form. I think they're going to be ready to step on the field and play with an intensity and a level of concentration that positions us to go win a game.”

Brandon Vazquez, one part of Cincy’s attacking trio alongside strike partner Aaron Boupendza (expected back after a disciplinary absence) and midfielder Luciano Acosta, echoed a similar message.

“Since clinching the Shield, I think the team's been a little bit more relaxed honestly,” Vazquez said. “But I think right now there's been a switch in mentality going into this game. It's just intensity and quality in training sessions; everybody knows exactly what to expect.