FC Cincinnati start playoffs after Supporters' Shield season: "We are ready"

One month after clinching the Supporters’ Shield, No. 1-seed FC Cincinnati start their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs journey Sunday evening when hosting No. 8-seed New York Red Bulls (8 pm ET | Apple TV - Free, FS1, FOX Deportes).
While they’ve been without a meaningful game for several weeks – not since their trophy-clinching 3-2 win at Toronto FC on Sept. 30 – head coach Pat Noonan expects full focus as their Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 series begins.
“I don't know how much I have to say about motivation,” the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalist said before Game 1.
“Maybe we didn't have meaningful games after Toronto, if you just look at where we could have ended up. But there was still motivation to get a points record, there was still motivation to go into the postseason in good form. I think they're going to be ready to step on the field and play with an intensity and a level of concentration that positions us to go win a game.”
Brandon Vazquez, one part of Cincy’s attacking trio alongside strike partner Aaron Boupendza (expected back after a disciplinary absence) and midfielder Luciano Acosta, echoed a similar message.
“Since clinching the Shield, I think the team's been a little bit more relaxed honestly,” Vazquez said. “But I think right now there's been a switch in mentality going into this game. It's just intensity and quality in training sessions; everybody knows exactly what to expect.
“Playoffs is a monster, so we're going in with the tough mentality that we've had all season. We're ready for it.”
The Orange & Blue finished the 2023 regular season six points clear of second-place Orlando City SC in the overall league table. Their 69 points (20W-5L-9D) procured the club’s first trophy since joining MLS in 2019, a rapid turnaround after three straight Wooden Spoons (last-place finish) as an expansion club.
Now, it’s about FCC potentially becoming the ninth team in league history to complete an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double. As LAFC learned last fall while joining that elite company, home-field advantage throughout the postseason is massive.
“We're playing at home where we've got 12 players – the fans are behind us and they propel us,” Acosta, a Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist, said via a translator. “The opponents, when they come here, they know that they have to play with that pressure.”
To advance, Cincy will need to beat New York twice in Round One. They’re guaranteed to travel on Nov. 4 for Game 2 at Red Bull Arena, then Game 3 (if necessary) is scheduled for Nov. 11 back at TQL Stadium.
The Red Bulls are also plenty confident, winning four straight after a 1-0 Decision Day victory at Nashville SC and a 5-2 Wild Card win Wednesday evening over Charlotte FC. Their run started with a 2-1 triumph over Cincy on Oct. 4, spoiling the hosts’ Shield-raising party.
“It's going to be a battle,” Vazquez said. “It's never easy when you pay Red Bulls. They're going to come out flying and we know they're hungry, but so are we and we're playing at home. We've got to set the tempo.”
Added Acosta: “I don't like to play against Red Bulls. They are very intense. They don't want to play, but they're a really good team. We've practiced knowing their style of play, but our goal and our job is to go out there and play our style of game.”
If Cincinnati advance, they will meet either the Philadelphia Union (No. 4) or the New England Revolution (No. 5) in the Conference Semifinals on Nov. 25-26. MLS Cup presented by Audi is on Dec. 9.
“We showed all the season that we are ready for this MLS Cup," Acosta said. "We are ready for playoffs."