MLS announces 2023 Year-End Awards finalists

Major League Soccer today announced finalists for the 2023 MLS Year-End Awards, honoring the league’s top performers during the regular season.

Among the finalists are individuals representing 13 MLS clubs, with the winners set to be announced throughout the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Atlanta United, FC Cincinnati and St. Louis CITY SC are the most represented clubs with finalists in four award categories each.

The below finalists (in alphabetical order) earned the highest average votes from the following groups:

  • Current MLS first-team players
  • MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers)
  • Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2023 MLS regular season

Nominees: 2023 Year-End Awards

Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalists

  • Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
  • Thiago Almada - Atlanta United
  • Dénis Bouanga - LAFC

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year finalists

  • Bradley Carnell - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew
  • Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati

MLS Newcomer of the Year finalists

For this award, “newcomer” is defined as a player who had previous professional experience and made his MLS debut in 2023.

  • Giorgos Giakoumakis - Atlanta United
  • Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

MLS Young Player of the Year finalists

For this award, any “young player” in MLS who is age 22 or younger during the calendar year is eligible for consideration.

  • Thiago Almada - Atlanta United
  • Duncan McGuire - Orlando City SC
  • Aidan Morris - Columbus Crew

Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year finalists

  • Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
  • Roman Celentano - FC Cincinnati
  • Pedro Gallese - Orlando City SC

MLS Defender of the Year finalists

  • Yeimar Gómez Andrade - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
  • Tim Parker - St. Louis CITY SC

MLS Comeback Player of the Year finalists

Honors an MLS player who has overcome a severe injury and/or adversity and, as a result, missed a significant portion of the 2022 season – then shown improved performance to achieve success during the 2023 season.

  • João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Alan Pulido - Sporting Kansas City
  • Miles Robinson - Atlanta United

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award finalists

Learn more about the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award and our Players’ community efforts here.

  • Alejandro Bedoya - Philadelphia Union
  • Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
  • Taylor Washington - Nashville SC

MLS Referee of the Year finalists

  • Jon Freemon
  • Victor Rivas
  • Ted Unkel

MLS Assistant Referee of the Year finalists

  • Michael Barwegan
  • Cam Blanchard
  • Ian McKay
