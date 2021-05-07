Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign veteran goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed Kenneth Vermeer, claiming the veteran Dutch goalkeeper off waivers after Vermeer and LAFC mutually agreed to terminate his contract last month. In a corresponding move to free up a senior roster and international spot, defender Maikel van der Werff has been placed on the Injured List.

Vermeer made eight regular-season starts for LAFC last year after joining from Eredivisie side Feyernoord on a Targeted-Allocation Money-deal ahead of the 2020 season. The 35-year-old was expected to be LAFC’s No. 1 goalkeeper, but split time with previous backup Pablo Sisniega.

“We are always looking for opportunities to improve our roster and believe Kenneth brings quality and leadership to our team,” GM Gerard Nijkamp said in a club statement. “He has experienced success throughout his career and we feel this is a good addition to our roster. We are happy to have Kenneth in Cincinnati and look forward to him integrating within our team quickly.”

Vermeer ended the season as the starter as LAFC reached the Concacaf Champions League Final, where they suffered an agonizing loss to Liga MX side Tigres.

He joins a goalkeeping corps that includes Przemysław Tyton, Cody Cropper, and Beckham Sunderland. Tyton is the clear No. 1 among that group, but has battled injuries since signing with FC Cincinnati ahead of the 2019 season. He won the starting role after initially splitting time with Spencer Richey in the club’s inaugural season.

Cropper started in place of an injured Tyton in a 5-0 loss to New York City FC in Week 2.

FC Cincinnati next take on Inter Miami CF May 16 (4 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) in the opening of TQL Stadium.

