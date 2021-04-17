Transfer Tracker

LAFC, Kenneth Vermeer mutually agree to contract termination

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

LAFC and Kenneth Vermeer have mutually agreed to terminate the goalkeeper's contract, the club announced Friday.

Vermeer made eight regular-season starts for LAFC last year after joining from Eredivisie side Feyernoord on a Targeted-Allocation Money-deal ahead of the 2020 season. The 35-year-old Dutch international was expected to be the club's new No. 1 but would split time with previous backup Pablo Sisniega.

Vermeer, though, ended the season as the starter as LAFC reached the Concacaf Champions League Final, where they suffered an agonizing loss to Liga MX side Tigres.

Sisniega is now likely to be the No. 1 when LAFC begin their season on Saturday by hosting expansion side Austin FC (6 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes)

Los Angeles Football Club Transfer Tracker

