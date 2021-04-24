Recap: NYCFC 5, FC Cincinnati 0

Behind a Jesus Medina brace and five set-piece goals, New York City FC rolled past FC Cincinnati 5-0 in a Saturday afternoon home opener to record their first win of the 2021 MLS season.

The scoring outburst began in the 7th minute through Medina, who punched home a third-chance effort after left back Gudmundur Thorarinsson swung in a free kick from the left. Medina was left unmarked, giving NYCFC a 1-0 lead.

NYCFC doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute, with Medina whipping in a looping corner kick that Maxime Chanot challenged at the back post. Instead FC Cincinnati center back Nick Hagglund redirected a header into his own goal, resulting in a 2-0 lead for the Cityzens.

Thorarinsson joined the fun by the 57th minute, bending home a left-footed free kick from 25 yards out for the 3-0 lead. He went outside the wall and tucked his shot inside the post, evading Cincy goalkeeper Cody Cropper.

The onslaught reached 4-0 in the 67th minute, as a corner kick bounced to Valentin Castellanos at the back post. Completely unmarked, NYCFC’s striker volleyed a wayward shot that deflected off Hagglund and in.

Medina then tallied his second in the 83rd minute, bending home a left-footed stunner to the far corner and over Cropper's head. He combined with Maxi Moralez on a short corner-kick routine, then deposited an inch-perfect shot.