FC Cincinnati's Nick Hagglund out for season with hamstring injury

The Cincinnati Inquirer reported midweek the center back would be out for the year, which the club subsequently confirmed by posting Hagglund's personal Instagram announcement to their official Twitter account.

"Absolutely gutted to not play a part in our Cup run...I can't begin to explain the emotions that ran through my head as I felt my hammy go out at training," Hagglund wrote on Instagram. "If there is one thing I have learned from being a professional soccer player it is: The journey is most certainly never linear. The road to recovery starts now. Already itching to wear the badge again for you all."