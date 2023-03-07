FC Cincinnati sign defender Nick Hagglund to extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

FC Cincinnati have signed center back Nick Hagglund to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old is FC Cincinnati’s all-time leader in appearances, games started and minutes played. He joined the then-expansion club in ​​2019 via a preseason trade from Toronto FC.

“We are proud to extend Nick and have him with us through 2024,” general manager Chris Albright said in a release. “His leadership within our group is invaluable, and his connection to our community and fans embodies the spirit of our organization.”

Hagglund, who was FC Cincinnati’s 2022 Defender of the Year, was a key part of the Orange & Blue’s debut in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last season. Last year, Hagglund set career-highs in MLS appearances (32) and minutes played (2,719), plus he led the team in clearances (136), headed clearances (71) and interceptions (43).

Hagglund, an Ohio native and Xavier University alumnus, also serves as a club ambassador. In that role, he furthers FCC’s work in the Cincinnati community by helping to connect the club with the city.

“There is no place like home, whether it be the 513 or the 283, I’m incredibly proud to represent the city and continue to wear the FCC crest with pride,” said Hagglund.

“I want to thank my family, the front office, the coaches, the team staff, my teammates, and the incredible fans for all their unwavering support and devotion to consistently push the needle forward for this club. I am looking forward to helping the club and community of Cincinnati continue to build something great.”