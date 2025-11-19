Diego Luna receives 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna has received the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which is given to MLS players who are dedicated to driving positive change and enriching lives within communities across the U.S. and Canada.

During MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, Audi will present Luna with a $150,000 contribution to Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital in support of its Primary Promise program. A cause dear to Luna’s heart, Primary Promise is a self-described "once-in-a-generation vision to build the nation’s model health system for children."

As a rising MLS and US men's national team star, Luna has utilized his growing public persona to uplift the community beyond the soccer pitch.

He was recognized as Utah’s Male Professional Athlete of the Year by the Governor’s Office and the Utah Sports Commission thanks to his work with local schools, youth soccer clubs, and after-school programs across the Salt Lake region to promote mental health awareness and encourage seeking help through therapy.

“Receiving the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award is a tremendous honor, and being a voice and champion for positive change is and will continue to be a big part of my life,” said Luna, who has openly shared about his own mental-health struggles. “My time in Utah has provided my family and me with incredible opportunities, and we want to do everything we can to give back to the community that has truly embraced me and shown me nothing but kindness ever since I arrived here.