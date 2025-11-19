Diego Luna receives 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna has received the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which is given to MLS players who are dedicated to driving positive change and enriching lives within communities across the U.S. and Canada.
During MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, Audi will present Luna with a $150,000 contribution to Intermountain Health’s Primary Children’s Hospital in support of its Primary Promise program. A cause dear to Luna’s heart, Primary Promise is a self-described "once-in-a-generation vision to build the nation’s model health system for children."
As a rising MLS and US men's national team star, Luna has utilized his growing public persona to uplift the community beyond the soccer pitch.
He was recognized as Utah’s Male Professional Athlete of the Year by the Governor’s Office and the Utah Sports Commission thanks to his work with local schools, youth soccer clubs, and after-school programs across the Salt Lake region to promote mental health awareness and encourage seeking help through therapy.
“Receiving the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award is a tremendous honor, and being a voice and champion for positive change is and will continue to be a big part of my life,” said Luna, who has openly shared about his own mental-health struggles. “My time in Utah has provided my family and me with incredible opportunities, and we want to do everything we can to give back to the community that has truly embraced me and shown me nothing but kindness ever since I arrived here.
"We are not only at a pivotal moment for the continued growth of soccer in North America, but this also presents an opportunity to continue driving positive change all across our sport and our League, and I’m privileged to be part of these impactful efforts.”
Luna's ascent with RSL took him to new heights this year, as the two-time MLS All-Star and 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year broke into the USMNT picture under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The 22-year-old earned Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI honors during the USMNT's runner-up finish this summer. He is seeking a spot on Pochettino's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The finalists for this year’s Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award – Luna, Brad Stuver (Austin FC) and Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC) – were determined by a selection committee comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff, and media members.
Throughout 2025, Audi, MLS and The Players’ Tribune teamed up to create the “Celebrating Impact” content series to amplify the work of MLS players in their communities and spotlight the causes they are most passionate about. Luna's off-field work was featured in September, and he received a $50,000 contribution for Primary Promise from the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund.
"Not only is Diego Luna a star in our league, but his dedication to giving back to his community is unmatched and the work done through the Audi Goals Drive Progress Initiative says a lot about the great athletes who are heroes both on and off the pitch,” said Jen Cramer, MLS EVP of Partnership Marketing. “We’re incredibly proud of this year’s finalists for the incredible work they do to uplift their communities, and it’s been an honor to see the positive impact our players have been having through their efforts.”
As an MLS partner for over a decade, Audi has made a significant impact on young soccer players through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative provides funding to enhance the experience of MLS academy players, supporting their development both on and off the field. The program has expanded to not only support player development but also spotlight and fund the community initiatives of players.
Since its inception, Audi has contributed more than $6 million to support MLS academies and player-chosen charity organizations.