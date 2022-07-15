FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta suspended for incident with referee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and several fines after Week 19 of the 2022 season.
Luciano Acosta suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta for two matches and fined Acosta an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official in the 90th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New York Red Bulls on July 9.
Acosta will serve the two-match suspension during Cincinnati’s matches on July 17 against the Columbus Crew and July 23 against Nashville SC.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2, in which the MLS Disciplinary Committee may act where the officials see an incident and issue or issued a red card. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 2, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or the player is guilty of repeat behavior.
Additionally, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Acosta guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 90th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 9.
Acosta has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Houston, Dallas warning and fines
Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas have both been found in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy during the 81st minute of their match on Saturday, July 9.
Houston and Dallas have both been issued an Official Warning for their first violation of the season.
Due to his role in the mass confrontation, FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian has been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Houston Dynamo FC defender Ethan Bartlow, midfielder Memo Rodriguez and forward Roberto Avila have been fined an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play during a confrontational incident.
Matko Miljevic fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 27th minute of Montréal’s match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, July 9. Miljevic has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
The yellow card that Sporting Kansas City midfielder Oriol Rosell received, as a result of this incident, will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from Sporting Kansas City’s total will be dismissed.
Andrew Farrell fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 41st minute of New England’s match against New York City FC on Saturday, July 9.
Farrell has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Jackson Ragen fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Seattle Sounders FC defender Jackson Ragen guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 46th minute of Seattle’s match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 9.
Ragen has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.