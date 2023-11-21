FC Cincinnati's Pat Noonan named 2023 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has been named the 2023 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, a recognition that follows their on-field transformation under his leadership.

Noonan, during his second year since taking the reins in the Queen City, led Cincy to unprecedented heights in 2023. The Eastern Conference club won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, completing their turnaround from three straight last-place finishes (2019-21) upon joining MLS to being the league’s top regular-season team.

Under Noonan’s direction, Cincy tied for the fourth-most points (69) in a single MLS season and carved out a 13W-2L-2D home record at TQL Stadium. They also became just the ninth team in league history to win at least 20 games in a single season (excluding the shootout era).