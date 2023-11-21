FC Cincinnati's Pat Noonan named 2023 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year

FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan has been named the 2023 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, a recognition that follows their on-field transformation under his leadership.
Noonan, during his second year since taking the reins in the Queen City, led Cincy to unprecedented heights in 2023. The Eastern Conference club won their first-ever Supporters’ Shield, completing their turnaround from three straight last-place finishes (2019-21) upon joining MLS to being the league’s top regular-season team.
Under Noonan’s direction, Cincy tied for the fourth-most points (69) in a single MLS season and carved out a 13W-2L-2D home record at TQL Stadium. They also became just the ninth team in league history to win at least 20 games in a single season (excluding the shootout era).
FC Cincinnati excelled during close games in 2023, leading MLS with 14 wins in one-goal games – the third-highest single-season total in league history. Additionally, they closed matches better than any other team in MLS this season, capturing the most points after the 75th minute (12) while being the only team not to drop any points after the 75th minute.
The 2023 MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year award honors the best head coach in MLS during the 2023 regular season.
The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Noonan beat out Bradley Carnell (St. Louis CITY SC) and Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew) for the honor.
PLAYERS
CLUBS
MEDIA
TOTAL
1. Pat Noonan (CIN)
41.32%
56.10%
37.57%
45.00%
2. Bradley Carnell (STL)
23.95%
19.51%
39.88%
27.78%
3. Wilfried Nancy (CLB)
16.77%
9.76%
8.67%
11.73%
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Winners
- 2023: Pat Noonan – FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jim Curtin – Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Bruce Arena – New England Revolution
- 2020: Jim Curtin – Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Bob Bradley – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2018: Gerardo “Tata” Martino – Atlanta United
- 2017: Greg Vanney – Toronto FC
- 2016: Oscar Pareja – FC Dallas
- 2015: Jesse Marsch – New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Ben Olsen – D.C. United
- 2013: Caleb Porter – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy
- 2010: Schellas Hyndman – FC Dallas
- 2009: Bruce Arena – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sigi Schmid – Columbus Crew SC
- 2007: Preki – Chivas USA
- 2006: Bob Bradley – Chivas USA
- 2005: Dominic Kinnear – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Greg Andrulis – Columbus Crew SC
- 2003: Dave Sarachan – Chicago Fire
- 2002: Steve Nicol – New England Revolution
- 2001: Frank Yallop – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Bob Gansler – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Sigi Schmid – LA Galaxy
- 1998: Bob Bradley – Chicago Fire
- 1997: Bruce Arena – D.C. United
- 1996: Thomas Rongen – Tampa Bay Mutiny