Disciplinary Committee Decision

FC Cincinnati players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

8.15.23
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following fines after Matchday 26 of the 2023 season, which took place prior to the month-long break for Leagues Cup and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Audi.

FC Cincinnati players fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against Nashville SC on July 15. Cincinnati violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season and have been issued an official warning for their actions.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Cincinnati defenders Yerson Mosquera, Matt Miazga, Alvas Powell and forward Brandon Vazquez have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Muyl fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 45th minute of Nashville’s match against FC Cincinnati on July 15. Muyl has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Klich fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found D.C. United midfielder Mateusz Klich guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of United’s match against the New England Revolution on July 15. Klich has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

