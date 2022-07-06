FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta named June Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has added an individual accolade to his standout 2022 season, garnering MLS Player of the Month honors for June.

Acosta becomes the first FC Cincinnati player to win the monthly award. It's the second such honor of his career, with the first coming in September 2018 when he played for D.C. United.

The Argentine tied for the league lead in goal contributions for the month, scoring one goal and dishing out three assists in just 137 minutes. One of those assists was of the game-winning variety, when he came off the bench to provide the helper on teammate Brandon Vazquez's deciding goal against Orlando City SC on June 24.