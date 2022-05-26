From Boca to Burrow: The evolution of FC Cincinnati star Luciano Acosta

More importantly, FC Cincinnati are, for once, looking down at other teams in the table. Despite a late 3-2 loss to The New England Revolution on Saturday, they are a very competitive sixth with 19 points (6W-6L-1D) through Week 13.

The results speak for themselves. Acosta is on a torrid pace of five goals and five assists through 13 matches, already almost bettering the 7g/10a numbers he posted in 2021.

“Last year it was all new for me being the captain for the first time and I learned in this process that I have to lead the group more, that I had to change my mentality more, my way of speaking with teammates, pumping them up, things like that.”

“My way of playing hasn’t changed; it’s always the same. But I have assumed much more responsibility as captain. It was new being the captain in such a new team, it was all a process last year and now that process is bearing fruit this year,” said Acosta in a recent interview with MLSsoccer.com. “I try to speak with teammates to give them support by talking to each one in the locker room, on the field, and also serving as an example; running and working for the team.

Yet it’s one thing to wear a captain’s armband and quite another to be a captain.

The Argentine midfield wizard had worn the captain’s armband throughout the 2021 MLS season for Cincinnati after signing with the club in March 2021.

So by the time FC Cincinnati’s third straight year of finishing in last place in the Eastern Conference ended last fall, Luciano Acosta , who was wrapping up his first year with the club, had seen enough.

“I’ve found a great group in the club, really good people, outside of the club I’ve met people with whom I share time. My kids are happy in school, the school where they go is wonderful. My son goes to soccer and he has a lot of friends. My daughter goes to ballet and she has a lot of friends. It’s a really nice city and I’m very happy here,” said Acosta.

Acosta is yet to meet the Bengals QB and regrettably was not able to attend last February’s Super Bowl – “We were in preseason…. Next year I’ll go and we’ll win it” – but it just goes to show how clearly tuned in he is to the Cincinnati community.

“When you read the stories of how when he was young and how he led his team, and then when I see him on the field and how he leads his team to win, the truth is that it got my attention.”

“I’ve read the book about Joe Burrow here in Cincinnati and that’s helped me be a leader," Acosta said. "I’ve read that he’s a young leader, who has studied about leadership, and I put that into my head and try to imitate it and be able to do what he did.

But that still doesn’t really answer what the catalyst for change from Acosta was. A big part has come from the guidance he has received from a mental strength coach back home in Argentina.

He may be just 27-years-old, and it appears that he has found stability in his career at FC Cincinnati, but when one talks about Acosta, it’s impossible not to mention the various “what might have been” moments in his career.

What if, after debuting with the Boca Juniors first team at age 19 in 2014, he had stayed at Boca and not left Argentine football for MLS in 2016? It was a transformational time for the Argentine giants. Legendary midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme was in his final days at the club, as was gilded manager Carlos Bianchi. Maybe cementing his status at Boca could have led directly to Europe?

“I worked with Luciano for two years when he was in the Boca youth system. He did very well in the youth system and despite being a small, short player, he was brilliant. Very strong, powerful and skillful,” said Boca Juniors youth coach and former MLS player Diego Sonora.

“It would have been good if he could have stayed longer, but that is hard to do in a club like Boca, which is such a big club and always has big players. Him leaving was going to allow him to develop as a player, which is what happened and he was able to have success."

Then there is, of course, the famous transfer that wasn’t. Shockwaves went through league circles in January 2019 when it was learned that Acosta was closing in on a deal to move to European giants Paris Saint-Germain from D.C. United. But then, it didn’t happen.

Perhaps a year ago, it was still a sore spot for Acosta. Now, not as much.

“When I watch PSG games, it’s hard not to think that I could have been there, but I think nowadays my head is very calm, with people who help me. It is a topic I have been working on with my mental coach, to try to manage those things. But I can’t lie and say that I don’t wonder why I’m not there, but today it’s not as much as it was before,” said Acosta.

He could have been equally aggrieved about missing out on Atlas’ historic Mexican league title last December when the Guadalajara club, where Acosta played in 2020, won their first Liga MX crown since 1951.