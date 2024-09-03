FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano named Player of the Matchday

Orellano scored two free-kick goals – including a breathtaking strike from way beyond midfield – in Cincinnati's 4-1 home rout of CF Montréal . The 24-year-old Argentine's second brace of 2024 gave him 7g/6a in his debut MLS season.

Orellano is the fourth player in club history to record at least six goals and six assists in a single season, joining Luciano Acosta (four times), Brandon Vázquez (2022), and Brenner (2022). He's the seventh player in MLS since 2003 to score multiple direct free-kick goals in the same game and the first since Lucas Zelarayán for the Columbus Crew in May 2021.