Ex-FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez named USMNT assistant

Former FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez has joined the US men’s national team as an assistant coach, it was announced Saturday.
Gonzalez replaces Nico Estevez, who last week was named FCD's new head coach. He'll join the USMNT's December training camp in Carson, Calif., which includes a Dec. 18 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a 26-player roster that features 21 players from across 12 different MLS teams.
“We are pleased to add a coach of Luchi’s quality to the staff,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “He has significant experience with this generation of players, and combined with his background in the game both in the US and abroad he will be a welcome addition to the team.”
Gonzalez has coached 11 players who have been capped by the USMNT: Kellyn Acosta, Reggie Cannon, Jesús Ferreira, Weston McKennie, Shaq Moore, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Bryan Reynolds, Chris Richards and Brandon Servania.
“I knew right away when this conversation started that this is what I want to do, and I’m very proud to have the opportunity,” Gonzalez said. “I am a product of the American dream, and it’s the highest honor to represent the crest. I feel very aligned with Gregg and how he sees the game, and I look forward to working with the top American players and helping the team achieve our goals.”
Gonzalez spent two-plus seasons as FCD's head coach, leading them to Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020. Then he was dismissed in mid-September, with reports linking him to MLS vacancies before this USMNT gig.
A US youth international during his playing days, Gonzalez also spent three years as FC Dallas Academy Director and head coach of their U-16 Academy team. In 2016, he led their U-16s to a second straight US Soccer Development Academy national title.