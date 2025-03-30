FC Cincinnati: Evander makes must-see GOLAZO look easy

Standing over a free kick from 30 yards out? That's no problem for FC Cincinnati star Evander .

Evander expectations

The Brazilian midfielder's 43rd-minute golazo jumpstarted Cincy's 2-1 comeback victory Saturday night at Nashville SC, flipping the script for head coach Pat Noonan's side. He did the same last week, scoring a free kick from a similar distance in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United.

"Now every time he steps up in that moment, you're expecting the ball to go in the net, to go in the goal," Noonan said post-game at GEODIS Park. "And that's pretty wild, considering where he's taking it from and going back to the Charlotte game where he hits that free kick and how close he is.

"He's a threat. He's a real threat in all of these moments with direct free kicks, with the wide free kicks, corners – all of it is."

Cincy acquired Evander from the Portland Timbers last month for $12 million, identifying him as their Luciano Acosta replacement after the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP was traded to FC Dallas.