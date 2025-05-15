FC Cincinnati entrust Evander with being their hero

How difficult it is to bear the burden of being entrusted with something. Anything, even the smallest thing in this life: a secret, a power, a mission, or a simple sports result. It often happens in situations we might consider of lesser value, revealing much of what we would do in more valuable ones. We are constantly exposed to delivering: as a friend, brother, husband, father, son, boss, employee, analyst and writer. Also, as a player.

Clubs invest millions of dollars in young players. They invest because their youth gives them a chance to recoup their investment, but essentially, they invest because they trust them. They are expected to be professional and produce. But no one will believe that alone – not even us, the players. In reality, that's the minimum, but it's not enough. Even less so when they're paying for a "No. 10," the one who plays the best and should bring emotions, trophies and joy to the club. These kinds of players represent more than a mere agreement for a team, a city and sometimes a country. How can a youngster, who has much to learn and often knows nothing in this world other than a ball at his feet, understand all this? It's true this romanticism isn't always part of the equation, and a player's tenure at a club can be limited to numbers, paperwork and time.

In 2024, his second and final year with the Timbers, Evander focused on improving his production. He overcame the expectation that every great footballer generates, absorbed the pressure of being the difference-maker, and impressively maintained his game. Beyond his superlative numbers in terms of chances created, goals and assists, he looked comfortable in his role. Leading Portland's attack with Santi Moreno as his partner, Jonathan Rodríguez as his backup and Felipe Mora as his striker. Evander was "the different one," and the Portland Timbers were "his" team. He made them play at another level during Phil Neville's first season as head coach and gave the fans hope of reaching a final again.

It wasn't an easy year for either of them, and Portland's front office parted ways with Gio before the end of the 2023 season. Even so, Evander showed the seeds of all his talent: a tremendous shot, game vision, short passing, long passing, passing between a thousand legs, the ball glued to his magical right foot, elegance and a knack for scoring.

The best Evander didn't emerge at first, and I noticed his pursuit was more collective than individual. His efforts were directed toward understanding what Portland needed as a team, not dazzling individually: he covered for teammates on a counterattack, looked for passes in the finishing zones when the play called for a shot and tried to tactically fit into Gio Savarese's system. He wanted to play more facing the goal instead of being the link between a closed defense and an attack far from the opponent's goal.

One of the clubs that invested the most in the winter transfer market was FC Cincinnati , who are chasing their first MLS Cup title. They spent reportedly over $30 million combined to acquire Luca Orellano , Kévin Denkey and Evander . Just to get Evander from my beloved Portland Timbers , FC Cincinnati paid $12 million . This story hasn't gone unnoticed by me for several reasons: I'm a Timbers fan – my entire MLS career was at the club – and you could say Evander was acquired ahead of the 2023 season to fill the role I was playing. Now, with Rivalry Week here, I'm writing with my heart from No. 10 to No. 10.

It didn't end well: six games without a win, including the tough 5-0 loss to Vancouver at home that eliminated Portland from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. When things go wrong, the blame always falls on someone else. This saying isn't new and isn't unique to the Portland locker room; it's been happening all over the world since its inception, according to Genesis. The paradox is that the poor team results weren't an important factor in the decision to trade Evander; he was undoubtedly the team's best player. The painful reasons were non-football-related. I think the responsibilities for reaching that point were shared. Evander's statements regarding his dissatisfaction with the process and his desire to leave the club were the triggers.

The truth is Portland prudently opted to build their team without their No. 10 and let the Brazilian take a different path in his career. The Evander from the East no longer needs to adapt to MLS; he's reaching a stage of football maturity and quickly fit into Pat Noonan's system. Of course, a player like Evander accustoms you to marvelous goals, unexpected assists and impossible magic. That's why we enjoy him every time he plays on any field and in any jersey. The point is that now, FC Cincinnati entrust him with a higher level: being a hero. They entrust him with those epic moments that will be treasured in hearts and in trophy cabinets. The ones required to break the veil and become an MLS Cup champion for the first time. That achievement is no longer about technical resources alone. Does everything depend on Evander? No, but yes. That's how we, the Designated Players, feel – and that's how they make him feel.