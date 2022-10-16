El Trafico time! LA Galaxy win books playoff showdown at LAFC

One of the league’s most intense rivalries will be played out in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for only the second time, when Supporters’ Shield-winning LAFC host the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Semifinals Thursday evening at Banc of California Stadium (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

The marquee matchup was secured when the Galaxy defeated Nashville SC, 1-0, in Round One Saturday afternoon at Dignity Health Sports Park, riding a rare Julian Araujo goal to the club’s first playoff win since 2019. That year, LA defeated Minnesota United FC in Round One before falling to LAFC, 5-3, in an epic Conference Semifinal, which saw Carlos Vela score a brace and outduel Zlatan Ibrahimovic in what proved to be the Swedish superstar’s final MLS game.

“We're going to be in the same mindset, in the same mentality,” Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez told Susannah Collins on the field Saturday. “We’re going to plan for the most difficult game, like we planned this one against Nashville. We're going to plan our game, try to go over there and win to get through.”

This is the clubs' fourth meeting this season across all competitions, with LA winning the first two encounters and LAFC earning a measure of revenge via a 3-2 regular-season victory at Banc of California Stadium on July 8.

That was the last time the rivals met. While the clubs' Mexican superstars – Galaxy talisman Chicharito and LAFC forward Vela – remain front and center, there’s been significant changes for both ahead of El Trafico's 17th edition.