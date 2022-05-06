Eight MLS players named to 2022 Concacaf Champions League Best XI

Eight MLS players have made the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Best XI, as announced Friday by the continental governing body.

Fittingly, seven players from the title-winning Seattle Sounders made the 4-3-3 formation after Brian Schmetzer’s team made history with a 5-2 aggregate triumph over Liga MX’s Pumas. That result made them MLS’s first CCL winner, vanquishing four past shortcomings by league clubs.

New York City FC had the other representative, with the entire squad found below (MLS players bolded).

  • F: Talles Magno (NYC), Juan Dinenno (PUM), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
  • M: Jordan Morris (SEA), Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA), Cristian Roldan (SEA)
  • D: Nouhou Tolo (SEA), Xavier Arreaga (SEA), Arturo Ortiz (PUM), Alan Mozo (PUM)
  • GK: Stefan Frei (SEA)

Frei earned the CCL’s Best Goalkeeper and Best Player awards, while Lodeiro had five goals and two assists throughout the competition. Roldan contributed five assists and earned two penalties for his side, while fellow US men's national team player Morris had three goals and one assist.

Ruidiaz notched a heroic brace in the final’s second leg, while Magno won the competition’s Young Player Award. The 19-year-old Brazilian forward had three goals across six matches. 

Along the backline, Ecuadorian international center back Arreaga was the competition's highest-rated defender. Nouhou, a left back for Cameroon's national team, had 19 clearances and seven steals.

