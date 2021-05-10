Efra Alvarez named to Mexico's provisional Nations League roster

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LA Galaxy homegrown Efrain Alvarez has been named to Mexico's provisional roster for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals, which will take place in Denver June 3-6.

Alvarez's inclusion on Mexico's provisional 40-man squad is notable because if he gets selected to the final 23-man roster and sees the field in Nations League play, the 18-year-old would be cap-tied to Mexico.

Alvarez is a dual national with eligibility for both the US and Mexico, and which country he will ultimately choose to represent at the international level has been the subject of much speculation. He has represented both countries at the youth international level, making four appearances for the US U-15s, before featuring extensively for Mexico's U-15 and U-17 sides. He has one senior cap for Mexico, which he got on March 30, 2021.

The talented midfielder has shown flashes of his brilliant attacking potential during his MLS career, putting up one goal and five assists in 1,313 minutes, although he's still working to break through as a consistent week-to-week contributor.

Alvarez is just one of a collection of MLS players to get named to the provisional rosters for their country, with the US roster also getting announced on Monday with heavy representation from the league. Check out the players named from the other three countries that will be competing in this year's CNL Finals below.

Costa Rica

  • Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire FC)
  • Luis Diaz (Columbus SC)
  • Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati)
  • Giancarlo Gonzalez (LA Galaxy)
  • Ariel Lassiter (Houston Dynamo FC)
  • Randall Leal (Nashville SC)
  • Joseph Mora (D.C. United)

Honduras

  • Bryan Acosta (FC Dallas)
  • Andy Najar (D.C. United)
  • Boniek Garcia (Houston Dynamo FC)
  • Maynor Figueroa (Houston Dynamo FC)
  • Romell Quioto (CF Montreal)

Mexico

  • Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy)
  • Efrain Alvarez (LA Galaxy)
  • Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami CF)
  • Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)
LA Galaxy Efrain Alvarez Concacaf Nations League

