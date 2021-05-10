US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Concacaf has released the provisional rosters for each of the four teams competing in the Nations League Finals, which are slated to take place June 3-6 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Final 23-man rosters are due May 25, but teams can make substitutions in the event of injures up until 24 hours before semifinal kickoff. Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico are the other three countries in the competition, with all three of their rosters also released in Monday's announcement.

Concacaf has also confirmed the dates and times that the semifinals, third place match, and final will take place.

The USMNT will play Honduras on June 3 in the first semifinal at 7:30 pm ET, while Mexico and Costa Rica will square off in the other semifinal at 10 pm ET. The third place match will take place on June 6 at 6:30pm ET, while the final will begin at 9 pm ET between the two semifinal winners.

Following the 2019 Concacaf Nations League group stage, the CNL Finals were originally slated for last June in Houston and Dallas, but were delayed to due the COVID-19 pandemic. Mile High Stadium will now host the semifinals, third place match and the final.

Check out the full provisional roster for the USMNT below, which includes plenty of MLS representation for coach Gregg Berhalter to choose from as he assembles his final roster.

United States provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League
Position
Player
Club
Midfielder
Brenden Aaronson
Red Bull Salzburg
Midfielder
Tyler Adams
RB Leipzig
Midfielder
Paul Arriola
D.C. United
Midfielder
Tyler Boyd
Besiktas
Defender
John Brooks
Wolfsburg
Forward
Konrad de la Fuente
Barcelona
Midfielder
Lucas de la Torre
Heracles Almelo
Defender
Sergino Dest
Barcelona
Forward
Daryl Dike
Orlando City / Barnsley FC
Forward
Nicholas Gioacchini
Stade Malherbe Caen
Goalkeeper
Ethan Horvath
Club Brugge
Goalkeeper
Sean Johnson
New York City FC
Midfielder
Sebastian Lletget
LA Galaxy
Defender
Aaron Long
New York Red Bulls
Midfielder
Weston McKennie
Juventus
Defender
Mark McKenzie
Genk
Defender
Matt Miazga
Anderlecht
Midfielder
Yunus Musah
Valencia
Goalkeeper
David Ochoa
Real Salt Lake
Midfielder
Owen Otasowie
Wolverhampton
Midfielder
Kellyn Acosta
Colorado Rapids
Midfielder
Christian Pulisic
Chelsea
Defender
Tim Ream
Fulham
Midfielder
Gio Reyna
Borussia Dortmund
Defender
Bryan Reynolds
Roma
Defender
Chris Richards
1899 Hoffenheim
Defender
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
Defender
Miles Robinson
Atlanta United
Midfielder
Cristian Roldan
Seattle Sounders
Forward
Josh Sargent
Werder Bremen
Striker
Jordan Siebatcheu
Young Boys
Goalkeeper
Zack Steffen
Manchester City
Goalkeeper
Matt Turner
New England Revolution
Defender
Sam Vines
Colorado Rapids
Forward
Tim Weah
Lille
Defender
DeAndre Yedlin
Galatasaray
Midfielder
Jackson Yueill
San Jose Earthquakes
Forward
Gyasi Zardes
Columbus SC
Defender
Walker Zimmerman
Nashville SC
Concacaf Nations League US Men's National Team

Advertising

Related Stories

US men's national team to face Costa Rica in friendly at Rio Tinto Stadium
Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1
Zack Steffen backstops Manchester City to Carabao Cup title

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Concacaf Nations League

US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced
Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
Player of the Week

Chris Wondolowski wins Week 4 Player of the Week after leading Quakes over RSL
NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor

NYCFC to feature local Bronx chocolate company as sleeve sponsor
Columbus SC announce updated brand marks

Columbus SC announce updated brand marks
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Colorado, Nashville earn reward for Week 4 wins
Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Philadelphia Union sign Hungary international Daniel Gazdag
More News
Video
Video
MLS Review Show - Week 4
25:57

MLS Review Show - Week 4
Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
1:15

Bicycle kicks, free kicks, and long range strikes: Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week! Presented by AT&T
Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
7:48
Instant Replay

Wild PK Sequence in Portland vs. Seattle! Encroachment, VAR and two failed attempts
Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
22:50

Watch every goal from Week 4 of MLS 
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.