US provisional roster for Concacaf Nations League announced

Concacaf has released the provisional rosters for each of the four teams competing in the Nations League Finals, which are slated to take place June 3-6 at Mile High Stadium in Denver.
Final 23-man rosters are due May 25, but teams can make substitutions in the event of injures up until 24 hours before semifinal kickoff. Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico are the other three countries in the competition, with all three of their rosters also released in Monday's announcement.
Concacaf has also confirmed the dates and times that the semifinals, third place match, and final will take place.
The USMNT will play Honduras on June 3 in the first semifinal at 7:30 pm ET, while Mexico and Costa Rica will square off in the other semifinal at 10 pm ET. The third place match will take place on June 6 at 6:30pm ET, while the final will begin at 9 pm ET between the two semifinal winners.
Following the 2019 Concacaf Nations League group stage, the CNL Finals were originally slated for last June in Houston and Dallas, but were delayed to due the COVID-19 pandemic. Mile High Stadium will now host the semifinals, third place match and the final.
Check out the full provisional roster for the USMNT below, which includes plenty of MLS representation for coach Gregg Berhalter to choose from as he assembles his final roster.
|
Position
|
Player
|
Club
|
Midfielder
|
Brenden Aaronson
|
Red Bull Salzburg
|
Midfielder
|
Tyler Adams
|
RB Leipzig
|
Midfielder
|
Paul Arriola
|
D.C. United
|
Midfielder
|
Tyler Boyd
|
Besiktas
|
Defender
|
John Brooks
|
Wolfsburg
|
Forward
|
Konrad de la Fuente
|
Barcelona
|
Midfielder
|
Lucas de la Torre
|
Heracles Almelo
|
Defender
|
Sergino Dest
|
Barcelona
|
Forward
|
Daryl Dike
|
Orlando City / Barnsley FC
|
Forward
|
Nicholas Gioacchini
|
Stade Malherbe Caen
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ethan Horvath
|
Club Brugge
|
Goalkeeper
|
Sean Johnson
|
New York City FC
|
Midfielder
|
Sebastian Lletget
|
LA Galaxy
|
Defender
|
Aaron Long
|
New York Red Bulls
|
Midfielder
|
Weston McKennie
|
Juventus
|
Defender
|
Mark McKenzie
|
Genk
|
Defender
|
Matt Miazga
|
Anderlecht
|
Midfielder
|
Yunus Musah
|
Valencia
|
Goalkeeper
|
David Ochoa
|
Real Salt Lake
|
Midfielder
|
Owen Otasowie
|
Wolverhampton
|
Midfielder
|
Kellyn Acosta
|
Colorado Rapids
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Pulisic
|
Chelsea
|
Defender
|
Tim Ream
|
Fulham
|
Midfielder
|
Gio Reyna
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Defender
|
Bryan Reynolds
|
Roma
|
Defender
|
Chris Richards
|
1899 Hoffenheim
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Fulham
|
Defender
|
Miles Robinson
|
Atlanta United
|
Midfielder
|
Cristian Roldan
|
Seattle Sounders
|
Forward
|
Josh Sargent
|
Werder Bremen
|
Striker
|
Jordan Siebatcheu
|
Young Boys
|
Goalkeeper
|
Zack Steffen
|
Manchester City
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matt Turner
|
New England Revolution
|
Defender
|
Sam Vines
|
Colorado Rapids
|
Forward
|
Tim Weah
|
Lille
|
Defender
|
DeAndre Yedlin
|
Galatasaray
|
Midfielder
|
Jackson Yueill
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
Forward
|
Gyasi Zardes
|
Columbus SC
|
Defender
|
Walker Zimmerman
|
Nashville SC