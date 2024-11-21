Eastern Conference Semifinals: Who emerges after Round One upsets?

They were awesome in their Round One home game against Cincinnati , fairly running the Garys off the field. They were hanging on for dear life in the two road games, and Matt Freese has an argument to be the MVP of Round One:

It’s weird to have two New York teams in a game of this magnitude and say “It’s a true underdog story!” But here we are.

The Red Bulls changed their game model this year and actually brought in some high-priced, high-profile talent. And when all their pieces have been in place, they’ve been a threat to beat literally anyone.

The Pigeons were really quite good at home and… I'm not going to say “historically poor,” but really not good at all on the road. So yeah, it’s a little surprising they’re here, and yes, it’s extraordinarily good for them that they’re playing this thing at Citi Field instead of having to travel to Columbus .

More proof why Matt Freese should’ve been MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, as if his performances all season long weren’t enough. Carried #NYCFC to an upset elimination over Cincinnati. #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/fQHpNldIjy

This game’s at home, so the hope on the sky blue side of town will be that Freese doesn’t have to be quite so impressive. And if the last time these two teams met is any indication of how and why, it’ll be because of the Pigeons’ high press. The Red Bulls just couldn’t cope:

Alonso Martinez is indispensable on both sides of the ball for NYCFC. (I added sound to this one, but as you will be able to tell, I did not use the good microphone) pic.twitter.com/AV3pqTMRjT

They waited the Crew out in that landmark Round One series victory and were, as Danny Higginbotham said on the call, better without the ball than Columbus were with the ball. And given how good Columbus were with the ball all year long, that was quite a compliment.

Of course, the other club in the bag is NYCFC are still capable of knocking the ball around with that super-skilled midfield and overlapping fullbacks. It’s always a dangerous game doing that against RBNY, but they’ve had success with it this season, especially since Maxi Moralez has been back.

We saw a bunch of that in their Game 2 win over Cincy as well. It’s a more structured, zonal press than the sort of ball-oriented press we’ve seen from, say, the Red Bulls in the past. But it works just as well when NYCFC are dialed in.

This is obviously some very, very careless stuff from the Crew, but it also gives you an idea of what an avalanche RBNY are when attacking off of turnovers these days. The new game model I mentioned has them drawing a lower line of confrontation under first-year head coach Sandro Schwarz, and a big part of that calculus is the presence of Emil Forsberg. When the Swedish playmaker is out there he invariably gets his team running downhill with a touch – it was his superpower for a decade in the Bundesliga, and it’s transferred neatly to MLS as well.

The other part of the game model change was having this team be more comfortable building from the back and playing short, possession passes through the midfield. But on the heels of that 5-1 beating NYCFC inflicted in September, that’s gone out the window. Expect RBNY to hit it long early and often, as they did in Round One.

What will decide the game?

If NYCFC are clean enough on the ball to get their fullbacks up and involved in the attack, I think the Red Bulls are in real trouble. For whatever reason, NYCFC are never able to do that when they’re playing on the road. And for whatever reason, NYCFC are able to do that virtually every time they’re playing at one of their three home fields.

Getting that extra width and penetration from out wide allows center forward Alonso Martínez the freedom to drift off the center backs and find the play rather than having to occupy the center back and make the play himself. As he’s a winger by trade (this is his first year playing as a No. 9), he’s much, much more at home attacking space away from the play rather than mixing it up in the central channel with the big boys.

So expect those wide overloads from the Pigeons. If RBNY can gum up the works in midfield enough to pin the fullbacks, then they’ll be in business.

Who’s more likely to advance?