Dejan Joveljić completes historic comeback | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The equalizer arrived in the 80th minute through Dejan Joveljić , whose curling effort has earned Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 4.

But the tables turned at halftime, as Sporting KC erased a three-goal deficit to secure a result for the first time in club history – rattling off three unanswered goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw with the Loons.

Joveljić's goal capped a 12-minute burst from SKC, which included a clever Dániel Sallói finish and an own goal by Minnesota defender Morris Duggan. It was also the Serbian striker's second tally with his new team after being acquired from the LA Galaxy for $4 million during the offseason.

However, it wasn't enough to earn all three points and SKC remain winless through four games (0W-3L-1D). And while parity was restored vs. Minnesota, manager Peter Vermes expected more.

"I'm probably most disappointed at the end with the fact that after we tied, I think we took our foot off the gas pedal just a little bit," Vermes said post-game.

"I think we had them at that point. We could have kept going but for whatever reason, maybe they felt good that they got back into the game and they didn't want to then give something away, but we had them."