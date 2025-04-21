Ondřej Lingr makes instant impact in Houston | Energy Moment of the Matchday

In turn, Lingr's dramatics provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 9.

The club's newest Designated Player had a heroic debut on Saturday night, coming off the bench to score a second-half, stoppage-time header that salvaged a 2-2 home draw against the Colorado Rapids .

Just 21 minutes into his Dynamo career, Lingr is already looking the part of a marquee signing that cost Houston a reported $2.6 million transfer fee from Czech First League powerhouse Slavia Prague.

"It is an amazing feeling to score in my debut here at home," Lingr told reporters after his memorable introduction at Shell Energy Stadium.

"Unfortunately, we only got one point, which is tough. In the end, we will take it after conceding two goals in the second half, but we for sure want to win home games.”

Lingr and the Dynamo won't have to wait long for another chance to take all three points at home. They host Copa Tejas rivals Austin FC Saturday night on Matchday 10 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).