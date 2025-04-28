Marco Pašalić banger seals Orlando City win | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Marco Pašalić continues to wreak havoc against opposing MLS defenses with his "weapon" of a left boot.

The 24-year-old Croatian international capped the performance with a brilliant long-range strike that earned him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 10.

After assisting on Alex Freeman's goal that added to Luis Muriel's first-half penalty-kick tally, Pašalić put the exclamation point on a memorable night at Inter&Co Stadium by unleashing a stunning left-footed shot from distance.

"It came right to my feet. I didn't stop the ball too well, but then I turned around and saw that nobody was there," Pašalić told reporters of his memorable strike.

"I took the ball, and I saw I had no pressure and that I was not so far away from the goal, so then I shot it and finished.”

Saturday's result put Orlando back in the win column after three straight scoreless draws, pushing the Lions to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 4W-2L-4D record (16 points).