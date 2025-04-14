Diego Fagúndez's historic golazo saves LA Galaxy  | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Diego Fagúndez needed just one moment of magic to come to the LA Galaxy 's rescue.

With his side down a man and a goal at home against Houston Dynamo FC , the veteran midfielder struck a stunning free kick midway through the second half that secured a 1-1 draw for LA and provided the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 8.

With Saturday's heroics, Fagúndez entered the record books by reaching 150 regular-season goal contributions - almost perfectly divided between 74 goals and 76 assists. The 30-year-old is just the 16th player in MLS history to achieve this milestone and one of only two active players in this exclusive group, alongside FC Dallas's Luciano Acosta.

Fagúndez is one goal away from reaching another milestone: The next time the midfielder scores, he will become the eighth player in league history to register at least 75 goals and 75 assists.

"When I hit that, once it left my foot, I knew it was in," said Fagúndez, a former New England Revolution homegrown who had an additional stop with Austin FC before joining the Galaxy in 2023.

"It just felt too good to be true. But like I said, I've been working those forever. So for one to finally go in and get that weight off someone."