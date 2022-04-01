Deja vu for Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland at 2022 World Cup draw

Unlike the tournament taking place in the summer as is tradition, the 2022 World Cup kicks off in November. It's midseason for most European calendars and the offseason for MLS. Depending on how this season finishes for Chicago, Shaqiri might have excess time off compared to his teammates.

Decision Day, the final MLS regular season matchday, is Oct. 9. Switzerland's opening match is Nov. 24. If the Fire fail to make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs, Shaqiri will go more than six weeks between competitive games leading up to the World Cup.

“I hope we can go to the playoffs, it is my first goal with this team and we have to believe," Shaqiri said. "I think we’ll go, I’m sure we’ll do everything to make the playoffs, but only seven teams can go [from each conference]. Everything is possible in football. If I’m not in the playoffs, I have to keep myself fit. For me, it’s no problem to train on my own or somewhere else.”