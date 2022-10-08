Decision Day: Which teams face the most pressure on Sunday?

Before then, let’s spotlight six clubs facing pressure as the regular season’s final chapter is written on Sunday. Eastern Conference teams play at 2:30 pm ET, while Western Conference ones play at 5 pm ET.

That’s the simplified version heading into a 14-game Decision Day, after which the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs get underway Oct. 15 with Round One matches.

Game details: Sunday, 2:30 pm ET vs. Toronto (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TSN 1/4 in Canada)

1st in East Record: 18W-5L-10D (64 points, +42 goal differential)

Wait, the East’s first-place team is under pressure?

Yes, having allowed LAFC to walk through the Supporters’ Shield door after taking a 4-0 shellacking at Charlotte FC last weekend, which came on the heels of a 0-0 draw at Atlanta United before the international break. And with CF Montréal red-hot, Philadelphia can now drop to second place in the East and lose home-field advantage throughout their portion of the playoff bracket.

To maintain their perch atop the East, the Union must beat Toronto FC – and maintain their perfect Subaru Park record (11W-0L-5D so far). Or they can get help, with Montréal losing or tying at Inter Miami CF.

Either way, things are a bit more complicated than Philadelphia originally hoped for.

"I expect a good response from the group,” said head coach Jim Curtin. "Again, it’s been a very special season where a lot of new records have been met by this team and this great group of players and staff. And we want to send our fans home happy on the last day of the regular season and obviously clinch first place in our conference and know that the road to MLS Cup will go through Subaru Park, where we’ve been a really dangerous, strong team all season."

Philadelphia will be heavy favorites against Toronto, especially with reports the Reds may be without Italian forwards Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. But the Union have a question mark of their own in captain Alejandro Bedoya, whose two-game injury absence coincides with the club’s slight dip in form.

Looking big-picture, Curtin feels Philly aren’t far from their buzzsaw-like form that grabbed headlines left and right all summer.