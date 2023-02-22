DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Martin Rodriguez DC United

© Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

D.C. United winger Martín Rodríguez is expected to miss the 2023 MLS season after suffering a torn right ACL in preseason training camp, the club announced Wednesday. Rodríguez has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List.

The 28-year-old Chilean international attacker joined the Black-and-Red last summer from Turkish Süper Lig side Altay SK. He notched three assists in 14 games (10 starts) as D.C. United finished bottom of the table.

Should D.C. United want to bring in squad reinforcements at this stage, the MLS Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24. 

Rodríguez projected as a possible starter in manager Wayne Rooney’s first full year at the helm, though their attack still boasts a blend of senior and homegrown talent. All three Designated Players – forwards Christian Benteke and Taxi Fountas, plus midfielder Mateusz Klich – are set for prominent roles, then there are youngsters emerging like Jackson Hopkins and Kristian Fletcher.

D.C. United, after finishing as MLS’s last-place team in 2022, will hope to reverse course when opening their new campaign on Feb. 25 by hosting Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

D.C. United Martín Rodríguez

Related Stories

10 new faces you need to know for the 2023 MLS season
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season?
More News
More News
An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point

An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point
Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sporting Kansas City, Peter Vermes reach contract extension through 2028
Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension
Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor: New games, new chances to win $10k in prizes
The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
National Writer: Charles Boehm

The next MLS homegrown star? Breakout candidates for 2023
DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL

DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video