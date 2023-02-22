DC United winger Martín Rodríguez suffers torn ACL

D.C. United winger Martín Rodríguez is expected to miss the 2023 MLS season after suffering a torn right ACL in preseason training camp, the club announced Wednesday. Rodríguez has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List.

The 28-year-old Chilean international attacker joined the Black-and-Red last summer from Turkish Süper Lig side Altay SK. He notched three assists in 14 games (10 starts) as D.C. United finished bottom of the table.

Should D.C. United want to bring in squad reinforcements at this stage, the MLS Primary Transfer Window remains open through April 24.

Rodríguez projected as a possible starter in manager Wayne Rooney’s first full year at the helm, though their attack still boasts a blend of senior and homegrown talent. All three Designated Players – forwards Christian Benteke and Taxi Fountas, plus midfielder Mateusz Klich – are set for prominent roles, then there are youngsters emerging like Jackson Hopkins and Kristian Fletcher.