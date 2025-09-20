DC United: What Erkut Sogut brings to the nation's capital

First things first: D.C. United ’s ownership are quite aware they’ve stepped well outside the box in their choice of the chief soccer officer who will succeed departing general manager and CSO Ally Mackay .

"It's like, this is maybe the smartest guy in football we've been around, and hardest-working. Would he consider it? Would it be possible? And that's how the discussion started."

"Sometimes the best opportunity is staring right at you and you don't see it," Kaplan explained in a wide-ranging conversation with MLSsoccer.com on Friday. “Jason and I, it's almost like we had the same the idea at the same time.

Dr. Erkut Sogut has never worked at a club before, nor has he worked in Major League Soccer. And it will raise a few more eyebrows that the sports lawyer and former agent was initially contacted to assist the Black-and-Red with their search process, having just helped them find new head coach René Weiler , only to wind up as the outcome of said search.

“And now three years in the United States, in Orange County, where I live, I have also seen a lot now, what contracts, how things works here, represented players,” he added, estimating he’s already visited about 80 percent of MLS’s member clubs in prior engagements. “So I learned also everything within this league and as a lawyer, I like regulations as well. I like reading – even though there's so many, I'm sometimes surprised how many regulations there are – but it's nice. So I think I bring this experience from different angles.”

“I've been working in football since 2001, so I started very early. As a law student, I already was working in agencies, on contracts. That's how I actually got into it,” explained Sogut, whose official title is managing director of soccer operations. “Since then, I've been a sports agent, I've been a sports lawyer, been an adjunct professor, teaching for many years. So I'm in a football world, and have a lot of experience from different countries which I bring in.

He’s even a prolific author, having written an introduction to his former trade called “How to Become a Football Agent: The Guide” and a trio of fiction novels set in a murky underworld behind elite soccer.

And he’s hardly new to the game. Though best known for his representation of retired German star Mesut Özil, in particular the record-breaking transfer deal that took the playmaker from Real Madrid to Arsenal in 2013, Sogut is something of a soccer renaissance man, walking a unique path that’s taken him from Hanover, Germany to London to India to Istanbul, across the Atlantic to Southern California and now the United States’ capital city.

Strong ties

He’s got “a longstanding relationship” with Levien and Kaplan, too. They hosted him at Audi Field in the stadium’s early years, his first MLS experience a D.C. match featuring the bygone ‘LuchoRoo’ pairing of Lucho Acosta and Wayne Rooney. Sogut was involved in conversations with Özil and his camp about siting one of his 39 Steps coffeeshops in the venue, and toured United’s training facility, the Inova Performance Complex, before it even opened.

“Once we got to know Erkut and the way he thinks about the world, he thinks about the sport, we wanted to do things with him,” said Levien. “Whether it was soccer or coffee, we just could tell he's so driven, he's so passionate. He's got some great ideas.

“When we started thinking about what we wanted to do on the general manager or the sporting director side, we leaned on Erkut again. And as we talked through the candidates and what we really wanted in the qualities, we realized they were an Erkut. Number one, the strong partnership with René about how to build a squad. Number two, the international relationships, the track record of recruiting top talent, evaluating that talent, and bringing them in and getting their trust, is something he has in spades.”

He and Weiler are already getting up to speed on the particular intricacies of MLS and its rules and plan to build a team that can help them gain full fluency in that respect. D.C.’s leadership also see a growing cosmopolitanism to the league they believe will add further value to Sogut’s skill set and contacts network.