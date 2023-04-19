DC United to Wolfsburg: USMNT hopeful Kevin Paredes rides "never-give-up mindset"

There were crossings of paths at RFK Stadium, the Black-and-Red's old stomping grounds, when shock took over and Paredes wasn’t sure what to say. Similar feelings surfaced at later training sessions, ones interspersed with exchanges where youngsters like himself paid special attention.

But Paredes, who’s approaching the business end of his first full Bundesliga season with VfL Wolfsburg, vividly recalls the few times he interacted with the England and Manchester United legend.

“Even in those training sessions, he was a really nice guy to me. Like I said, it's not normal for someone who's a legend like him just to give me some tips and stuff and help me. He didn't have to do that, but he did.”

“We were in the same team for the five-a-side team,” Paredes recalled in a 1-on-1 conversation with MLSsoccer.com from Germany. “That was a crazy experience because I just asked for small tips for us to win games. He just told me, ‘Give me the ball at this spot and we'll be good.’ I did exactly what he said, I gave him the ball, he goes, shoots, scores and I was like, ‘Wow this guy is crazy.’

Life’s moved pretty fast for a US Under-20 international who debuted in July 2020 at the MLS is Back Tournament, when now- Houston Dynamo FC head coach Ben Olsen subbed him into a match vs. Toronto FC . That was Paredes’ first of 41 appearances for his boyhood club, tallying three goals and two assists before joining the MLS-to-Bundesliga pipeline Tyler Adams (ex- Red Bulls ), Joe Scally (ex- NYCFC ) and more have traversed in recent years.

After primarily emerging at D.C. United as a left wingback, Paredes has become a first-choice attacking substitute under manager Niko Kovač. He has one goal and three assists in 19 matches during the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, helping Wolfsburg sit midtable as they realistically chase a spot in next year’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

Paredes, now 19, would likely be a centerpiece of Rooney’s rebuild project as D.C. United head coach were it not for a life-altering move in January 2022 . That’s when Wolfsburg came calling and the MLS homegrown product secured a D.C. club-record $7.35 million transfer to the European side, making him the latest young American to chase Bundesliga dreams.

“Even signing with D.C. really shocked me,” Paredes said. “I remember at the time I was thinking about what colleges should I apply to, what college should I go and play at. Then out of nowhere, D.C. wanted me and it was exciting. Then out of nowhere, I played a couple games, do well and now I'm in Germany.

“A lot of things happen fast in football and with the correct guidance and the correct players that were on my team, the staff on my team, they made it all possible.”

Domestically, these tales have become increasingly common as clubs abroad scout MLS for up-and-coming talents. But that doesn’t detract from unique and special moments when everything comes together. And like most transfer-centric stories, things started with a phone call with an agent.

“I remember getting in my car, he calls me and I try to keep it calm, like I've been through these things like a professional,” Paredes said. “But as soon as I hung up the call, I was screaming in my car and I immediately called my parents, my mom and dad, my brother saying there was really good interest from there.”

When talks turned into agreed-upon terms and final details, the joy only increased. Paredes caught final word while hanging out with fellow D.C. homegrowns like Jacob Greene and Jeremy Garay.

“I left the room at the time when I took the call, I came back into the room and I just came up with a smile and the boys already knew what happened,” Paredes said. “We all celebrated together, we were all happy together.

“Probably 10 minutes later I went back home, I got my family together because they didn't know yet. I told them. I was in my parents' room at the time and I just remember my mom crying, my dad was really happy, my brother was really happy. But my mom was crying because the little baby in the family had to leave.”

Settled in Germany

From there, Paredes rode the adrenaline of a January window move to a top-five league in Europe. Focused on carving out a first-team role, there were still off-field challenges that accompany acclimating to a new life, a new city, a new club that’s six hours ahead with time-zone changes. Paredes, then 18, was experiencing all this while his age-group peers were heading to college.

“Out of nowhere you take a plane and you're on your own now. It's crazy to think about,” Paredes said. “I was by myself 4,000 miles away from my family. I don't have my parents to lean on at night or something like this.