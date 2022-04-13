DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed midfielder Jackson Hopkins as a homegrown player through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced Wednesday.
The 17-year-old is the 18th homegrown signing in club history. He becomes the eighth homegrown player on the current roster, joining the likes of goalkeeper Bill Hamid, defender Donovan Pines and midfielder Moses Nyeman.
“Jackson has been training with the first team for the last six months and has shown maturity beyond his age both on and off the field,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He possesses a unique set of skills on the field with size and physicality combined with great feet and awareness on the ball. We are excited to sign Jackson to a homegrown deal so we can continue to develop his game with eyes on him making an impact on the first team.”
Hopkins joined the Black-and-Red's academy at 14 years old in 2018 and had a brief stint at the New York Red Bulls academy in 2021.
He made his professional debut with Loudoun United FC last July in the USL Championship. He's since scored two goals and tallied one assist across 19 appearances over two seasons with Loudoun.
“We’ve been impressed with Jackson since he made his debut with Loudoun United last year. We could tell from the start that Jackson has a unique skill set for someone at 17 years old,” Loudoun United general manager Stewart Mairs said in a release. “He has a strong physique, but he also has intuition with the ball at his feet. We are proud of Jackson for making the deserved jump up to the D.C. United first team and he’s another success story from Loudoun United in our Pathway to Pro program.”