DC United sign midfielder Jackson Hopkins as homegrown player

“Jackson has been training with the first team for the last six months and has shown maturity beyond his age both on and off the field,” D.C. United general manager Lucy Rushton said in a release. “He possesses a unique set of skills on the field with size and physicality combined with great feet and awareness on the ball. We are excited to sign Jackson to a homegrown deal so we can continue to develop his game with eyes on him making an impact on the first team.”