DC United sign captain Steven Birnbaum to contract extension 

D.C. United have signed defender Steven Birnbaum to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday, keeping the 32-year-old club captain in the nation's capital through the 2025 season.

Birnbaum first joined the Black-and-Red after being selected as the second-overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. He's been a stalwart performer for the club ever since, and his 256 career appearances across all competitions for D.C. are third most in franchise history, behind only Jaime Moreno (386) and Bill Hamid (297).

“Steven is in his 10th season with the team and continues to be one of the most consistent defenders in the league,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United president of soccer operations, said in a release. “He is a leader in the locker room and in the DC community so we’re excited to extend his contract through 2025 and continue having him as a stalwart in our backline."

The veteran center back's strong performances have continued through the 2023 season, where he's appeared in all nine matches (eight as a starter), notching a goal in Matchday 4 against NYCFC.

“Steven has a massive influence on our team both on and off the field,” said D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney. “From playing with him to now managing him, he continues to be one of the best defenders in the league week-in, week-out. I’m happy we could put pen to paper with him for another two years and I congratulate him for his years of service to the club.”

After a somewhat inauspicious start to the 2023 season (one win in their first seven matches), D.C. have righted the ship as of late, vaulting back into Audi MLS Cup Playoffs position in the Eastern Conference courtesy of back to back wins against CF Montréal and Orlando City SC.

D.C United will hope to continue their positive form in a Matchday 10 fixture at home against Charlotte FC (MLS Season Pass, 7:30 pm ET).