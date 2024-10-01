Disciplinary Committee Decision

DC United's Mateusz Klich fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued two fines after Matchday 35 of the 2024 season.

Klich fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United midfielder Mateusz Klich an undisclosed amount for violating the Simulation-Embellishment Policy in the 46th minute of D.C. United’s match against the Columbus Crew on September 28.

Cannon fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids defender Reggie Cannon an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy in the 64th minute of Colorado’s match against Minnesota United FC on September 28.

