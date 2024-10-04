Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 

Doyle - Christian Benteke
Matthew Doyle

Let’s start with a word from our guy Taylor Twellman on current MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader – and let’s face it, a mortal lock to win it – Christian Benteke:

The big man has been monumental this year: not only is he going to win the Golden Boot, but he’s leading all of MLS by a mile in both aerials attempted and aerials won. Watch any D.C. United game and it becomes apparent that their first, second and third options are all to launch it in Benteke’s general direction and then play for the knockdown.

It’s worked well all season. United have scored 50 goals on 51.2 xG, with both those numbers being solidly mid-table in the Eastern Conference. It’s not pretty soccer, but it’s pretty effective soccer.

So why, then, are D.C. down in 11th place, desperately trying to scrap their way into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time this decade? The main issue is the defense. They’ve conceded 66 goals on an xGA of 48.1, which is just a massive underperformance in goal and along the backline.

The second issue is the rest of the attack, which has been somewhere between “disappointing” and “non-existent” all season long. Benteke, in other words, has been pulling off a legendary carry job.

Here's the thing, though: over the past nine regular-season games, which includes the final two matches before Leagues Cup and everything that’s happened since, D.C. are 5W-2L-2D. Benteke has continued his Best XI-caliber performances, as he’s factored into 65% of the goals D.C. have scored during this run. That’s slightly higher than the season-long 60% mark TT cited in the video.

The defense, meanwhile, has continued to be subpar. Even with the good record during this run, United have conceded 19 goals on 13.5 xGA. That’s in keeping with what they’d done in the first 23 games of the year, and maybe actually a little worse.

The difference is the rest of the attackers have finally started to show up and pull a little of their own weight:

It all still revolves around Benteke, and if D.C. actually make the playoffs, he’ll be the single biggest reason why. This is still a carry job.

But other guys developing into viable match-winners is why Troy Lesesne's team still has a better-than-decent shot at jumping into the Wild Card. The performance of Pirani in Wednesday's 4-3 thriller at Nashville SC, when his two stoppage-time goals rescued United’s hopes for at least one more matchday, seems proof positive of that.

Pirani, by the way, is very clearly never going to be worthy of that No. 10 on his back when it comes to chance creation. Even with his marginally improved playmaking performance recently…

Matthew Doyle -
@MattDoyle76
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle D.C. United Christian Benteke

Related Stories

LAFC's massive week, NYCFC's derby dominance & more from Matchday 35
Why Nashville SC are showing progress under BJ Callaghan
Sporting Kansas City: What we learned from their 2024 season
More News
More News
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which remaining games will have the biggest postseason impact?
DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:18

Goal of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
0:55

Player of the Matchday 36: Lionel Messi
Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
0:49

Energy Moment of the Matchday 36: Drake Callendar
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday