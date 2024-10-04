DC United: Are they finally more than Christian Benteke? 

Let’s start with a word from our guy Taylor Twellman on current MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader – and let’s face it, a mortal lock to win it – Christian Benteke :

It’s worked well all season. United have scored 50 goals on 51.2 xG, with both those numbers being solidly mid-table in the Eastern Conference. It’s not pretty soccer, but it’s pretty effective soccer.

The big man has been monumental this year: not only is he going to win the Golden Boot, but he’s leading all of MLS by a mile in both aerials attempted and aerials won. Watch any D.C. United game and it becomes apparent that their first, second and third options are all to launch it in Benteke’s general direction and then play for the knockdown.

So why, then, are D.C. down in 11th place, desperately trying to scrap their way into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time this decade? The main issue is the defense. They’ve conceded 66 goals on an xGA of 48.1, which is just a massive underperformance in goal and along the backline.

The second issue is the rest of the attack, which has been somewhere between “disappointing” and “non-existent” all season long. Benteke, in other words, has been pulling off a legendary carry job.

Here's the thing, though: over the past nine regular-season games, which includes the final two matches before Leagues Cup and everything that’s happened since, D.C. are 5W-2L-2D. Benteke has continued his Best XI-caliber performances, as he’s factored into 65% of the goals D.C. have scored during this run. That’s slightly higher than the season-long 60% mark TT cited in the video.

The defense, meanwhile, has continued to be subpar. Even with the good record during this run, United have conceded 19 goals on 13.5 xGA. That’s in keeping with what they’d done in the first 23 games of the year, and maybe actually a little worse.

The difference is the rest of the attackers have finally started to show up and pull a little of their own weight: