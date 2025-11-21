How Eric Ramsay turned Minnesota United into MLS Cup contenders

“It's interesting when I speak to journalists, because I feel like there's some lazy takes on Minnesota in the sense that everyone sort of lauds the set-play effectiveness, and it's obviously become a real edge. But certainly with what we have, we couldn't be the best set-play team in the world, and the team that dominates possession most, and the team that is the most high-pressing, without losing some coherence.”

“They’re a phenomenal team. I really enjoy watching them play,” the Welshman told MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation this week. “If I was to arrive at what would be ideal for me, I think in an initial phase, it would be a lot of what they do, without losing a lot of the stuff that we do. But it's very difficult to arrive at that.

SDFC “really wants to dictate the play with the ball and have the ball in play,” in the words of their general manager, Tyler Heaps – and Loons boss Eric Ramsay readily admits he’s found the Chrome & Azul just as entertaining as so many other observers of the expansion side have.

Monday night’s Western Conference Semifinal between Minnesota United FC and San Diego FC (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ) pits two teams at diametrical ends of the spectrum in multiple contexts both statistical and philosophical: Possession, pass completion, lines of confrontation, risk-taking, reliance on set pieces – which in MNUFC’s case most assuredly includes throw-ins, with Michael Boxal l’s slingshot tosses providing a devastating weapon in the final third – and beyond.

MNUFC’s approach is undoubtedly effective, backed up by analytics data and has earned increasing respect, even if much of it is grudgingly, as their season unfolded. The Guardian called them “the most aggressive set-piece team in the world,” and MLSsoccer.com’s own J. Sam Jones described their game model as “beautiful in a brutalist architecture kind of way.”

“I've really learned as a coach in that sense, that I won't stray too far away from being very pragmatic in the real, truest sense of the word, in terms of just squeezing the most out of the capabilities of the players that you have in front of you, and being very adaptable and being very flexible.”

“It's first and foremost to play a style that suits the players, allows us to be competitive,” explained Ramsay, a rising star in the coaching world who arrived in the Twin Cities from Manchester United in March 2024. “We've probably found a couple of edges in comparison to MLS teams, based upon some things that I've seen coming into the league from the Premier League, and it’s amounted to a really good couple of years.

As for the Loons… well, the Loons do things quite differently. Ramsay has fashioned Minnesota into one of MLS’s stoutest sides, happy to defend deep and rely on MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair , direct and devastating in transition and always, always, always dangerous on restarts, all with one of the league's lowest salary spends according to MLS Players Association documents – about $6.2 million less than San Diego's.

Maximizing potential

Love it or lump it, the Loons’ identity is crystal clear, and for their on-field leader, that’s a far sight better than getting marooned in the muddy middle.

“What I didn't want to do would be a team that tries to do everything, doesn't do anything particularly well, and then be in that tricky spot where you might not be a playoff team,” said Ramsay. “So I think in our case, what we've done is really push the buttons that we feel are going to make us most competitive, and that's come with some tradeoffs.”

It’s been labeled 'anti-football,' 'bus parking,' 'haram ball,' and the like. The reigning sensibilities about soccer aesthetics are such that Minnesota’s game model receives about as much criticism as San Diego’s does praise, perhaps even more.

That concerns Ramsay very little (though it does provide tasty posting fodder for MNUFC’s extremely online social-media team).

“No, I don't really read too much into that, in the sense that I'm the person that knows what suits our players most, and I think I'd be more concerned if it wasn't coming with results and momentum,” responded Ramsay, by some margin the youngest coach in MLS at 34.