Betting odds

David, Davies, Larin: Who will be Canada's top scorer at the World Cup?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22MLS_BettingOdds_WorldCup-CAN_Laryn

There’s a clear path for Canada to advance from Group F at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, per BetMGM’s pre-tournament odds.

That avenue involves one – or several – of Lille striker Jonathan David (+200), Club Brugge striker Cyle Larin (+400) and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies (+400) finding their goalscoring touch in Qatar.

That recipe is partially why Canada are here in the first place; head coach John Herdman’s team topped Concacaf’s Octagonal to book their first World Cup trip in 36 years.

Larin (13) and David (9) were the top two scorers during the region’s various qualifying stages, and respectively sit first (25) and second (22) as Les Rouges’ all-time leading scorers. Davies, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy product, is the face of the program with his numerous Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

The worrisome part for Canada? Their next most-likely odds involve being held scoreless when facing Belgium (Nov. 23), Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1).

But if any of the “big three” get hot, Canada could shock the world and become of Group F’s two teams in the knockout round – or go even further. David’s place as Ligue 1’s fourth-leading scorer is a nice boost, too.

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

Player
Odds
1. Jonathan David
+200
T-2. Cyle Larin
+400
T-2. Alphonso Davies
+400
4. No goalscorer
+1000
T-5. Lucas Cavallini
+1200
T-5. Own Goal
+1200
7. Tajon Buchanan
+1400
T-8. Junior Hoilett
+1600
T-8. Jonathan Osorio
+1600
10. Steven Vitoria
+2000

Canada Betting odds World Cup

