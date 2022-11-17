David, Davies, Larin: Who will be Canada's top scorer at the World Cup?

That avenue involves one – or several – of Lille striker Jonathan David (+200), Club Brugge striker Cyle Larin (+400) and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies (+400) finding their goalscoring touch in Qatar.

That recipe is partially why Canada are here in the first place; head coach John Herdman’s team topped Concacaf’s Octagonal to book their first World Cup trip in 36 years.

Larin (13) and David (9) were the top two scorers during the region’s various qualifying stages, and respectively sit first (25) and second (22) as Les Rouges’ all-time leading scorers. Davies, a Vancouver Whitecaps FC academy product, is the face of the program with his numerous Bundesliga and Champions League titles.

The worrisome part for Canada? Their next most-likely odds involve being held scoreless when facing Belgium (Nov. 23), Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1).