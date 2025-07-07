David Da Costa banger wins it for Portland | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Portland Timbers signed David Da Costa for moments like this.

Da Costa's sweet strike is the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 22.

The Portuguese midfielder, Portland's marquee offseason acquisition , scored a goal worthy of his Designated Player tag by curling a long-range effort into the far corner to secure a 2-1 home win over the New England Revolution on Saturday evening at Providence Park.

With his 72nd-minute tally, Da Costa reached 3g/8a in his debut MLS season while ending the Timbers' two-game winless streak. The result moved Portland to fourth in the Western Conference standings (33 points; 9W-5L-6D record).

"We spoke to him midweek about winning us games of football. That's the pressure. That's why we brought you in," head coach Phil Neville said of the 24-year-old, who'll represent the club at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

"That's why we believe in you. He’s won us a game of football today, and I think that will give him great confidence."