Alexey Miranchuk conjures up late magic for Atlanta United | Energy Moment of the Matchday

There are few moments in soccer more special than a decisive stoppage-time goal. Alexey Miranchuk provided just that for Atlanta United .

The Russian midfielder scored a stunning golazo at the death as the Five Stripes salvaged a 2-2 draw with Seattle Sounders FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, earning him Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 27.

Trailing 2-1 and with the clock already past the minimum of eight minutes of stoppage time, Atlanta were staring at a crushing second consecutive home defeat when Miranchuk unleashed a blast from distance that nestled in the top corner to level the contest.

The 29-year-old Designated Player is now up to 4g/4a on the season and has caught fire as of late, with two goals in his last three appearances.

While Miranchuk secured a share of the points against Seattle, Atlanta United are winless in eight straight matches and are 13th in the Eastern Conference. They'll hope a strong performance in Leagues Cup 2025 can turn their season around as they sprint for the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"Yeah, obviously a fantastic strike from Alexey," Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said on MLS Season Pass. "It's been a frustrating go. It's disappointing. We play OK at times throughout games and then the chances we concede are far too easy.

"And at the same time, we're not creating these easy chances we're giving away to other teams. It makes the 90 minutes really difficult."