Dark-horse teams: Who could upend the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?

One of the best parts of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs is that the unexpected can happen.
We saw it last year when our Atlanta United squad knocked off a historic Inter Miami team. We were the No. 9 seed, and they were coming off a record-setting Supporters’ Shield title. Few people outside our locker room thought we could win that series.
In that spirit, I’m highlighting four teams – all with a lower seed – that could defy expectations this year. They might not win it all on Dec. 6, but I’d be wary of counting them out.
- Regular season: Eastern Conference No. 8, 53 points
- Round One opponent: Philadelphia Union (No. 1)
Some of the biggest MLS Cup contenders might have only two or three really dangerous options in attack. Well, Chicago have four possible match-winners on any given day.
We saw it Wednesday night in the Wild Card match when Hugo Cuypers bagged a brace and Brian Gutiérrez opened the scoring, setting up a resounding 3-1 win over Orlando City.
Those two, plus Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba, combined for an incredible 46 goals and 34 assists during the regular season. And Chicago’s 68 goals overall were the second-most in MLS, only behind Inter Miami.
A Gregg Berhalter-coached team will always create chances, and we know Chicago can go toe-for-toe with any attack in the league. But what worries me is their backline. They tend to play really open games, and that weakness might show up against the best MLS has to offer.
In Round One, are Chicago the favorite against Philadelphia? No, of course not. They’d even admit as much. But I wouldn’t count them out so quickly.
- Regular season: Eastern Conference No. 7, 54 points
- Round One opponent: FC Cincinnati (No. 2)
Don’t underestimate the power of playing for a legend.
We’re seeing the final moments of Darlington Nagbe’s incredible career, and that provides incredible motivation for the Crew to send their captain out on top. He’s already got four MLS Cups and more than 500 professional appearances. What a career.
If Columbus have Diego Rossi and Wessam Abou Ali healthy at the same time, their attack instantly becomes one of the most dangerous in the playoffs. That’s a big caveat – Rossi seems closer, but it’s harder to say with Abou Ali.
What we do know is that they have Sean Zawadzki back in the team. He offers a huge lift, either as a midfielder or center back, and we saw on Decision Day how much he adds to the overall group.
I’m also wary of counting out a Wilfried Nancy-led team. He’s one of the best coaches in MLS, and always finds a way to make Columbus more than the sum of their parts. They’re not your average No. 7 seed.
- Regular season: Western Conference No. 7, 44 points
- Round One opponent: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 2)
Talk about a team transformed.
It's easy to pinpoint exactly when things turned around, too: Aug. 8. That’s when FC Dallas transferred Luciano Acosta to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense, a move that could have derailed their season.
Instead, Dallas closed the year with one loss in 10 games (5W-1L-4D) to surge into the West’s No. 7 seed. Head coach Eric Quill has gotten so much more buy-in from his entire team on the defensive side of the ball, and Petar Musa and Logan Farrington complement each other brilliantly up top.
- Regular season: Eastern Conference No. 6, 54 points
- Round One opponent: Inter Miami CF (No. 3)
I’m taking the optimistic look here: I think it was a blessing in disguise for Nashville to get beaten as badly as they did by Inter Miami on Decision Day, and then meet them right away in Round One.
B.J. Callaghan will make corrections and adjustments, and it offered a valuable lesson that you need to take your chances against Miami. We saw Lionel Messi take over that game in the second half, which is how you end up with a 5-2 defeat. They can punish you, and do so quickly.
I think that provided a wake-up call, and I genuinely believe Nashville could replicate what our Atlanta team did in 2024. Nashville are significantly better than we were, so I would exercise caution if I’m an Inter Miami fan.
They’ve already won a knockout tournament this year in the US Open Cup, so they’ve got a trophy under their belt and are used to winning on the road. I’d also be remiss not to shout out Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, in particular. Hany had another Best XI-caliber season, and Surridge was the best pure striker in MLS. Any time you have two players like that who are in form, you always have a chance.