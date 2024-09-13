Cucho vs. Lucho: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew resume Hell is Real

Nearly two months ago, as FC Cincinnati 's arch-rival hosted 2024 MLS All-Star festivities, Luciano Acosta got a predictably frosty reception from the Columbus Crew -dominant crowd at Lower.com Field.

"It’s going to be a great game – the Cucho vs. Lucho. It’ll be a great game."

"I hope that he gets the same reception at the stadium that I got at the All-Star Game, is what I’ll say," Acosta joked on Thursday. "But no, he’s a good person and we talk from time to time and we’re in contact.

Now, when Cincy welcome their in-state rivals for Saturday's Hell is Real derby at TQL Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), Acosta hopes his hometown crowd returns the favor to Crew counterpart and fellow Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate Cucho Hernández .

What rivals?! 😉 The #MLSAllStar Skills Challenge pres. by @ATT has a way of bringing people together. pic.twitter.com/zDXN3V9oOj

"Great challenge at this moment with where we're at in the season and what's at stake," said FC Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan. "We get a very strong opponent in good form and I know our guys are looking forward to the challenge."

While both clubs are long shots to catch Inter Miami CF in the Supporters' Shield race, a win would certainly offer momentum at the business end of the regular season.

"They’re a really good team that’s going through a really good moment right now, you could say the past couple years," Acosta said. "But I don’t think anything other than they’re a really good team, they’re a really big rival and they’re in good form right now."

Cincinnati are second in the Eastern Conference (51 points; 16W-8L-3D). Columbus are third in the East with a game in hand (49 points; 14W-5L-7D).

As these superstar attackers take center stage, their teams can clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot with a victory Saturday night. There's also postseason seeding potentially up for grabs.

Lucho 🆚 Cucho - who ya got? 👀 📺 Watch Hell is Real on Saturday at 7:30pm ET with #MLSSeasonPass . pic.twitter.com/Hno3sDerc9

Cincy can complete a season sweep vs. Columbus, having won 2-1 in early May. However, the Crew have a 7W-3L-3D away record this year and are three weeks removed from lifting the Leagues Cup 2024 title.

"I cannot take this game for granted because this is not a normal game, knowing that this is a rivalry," said Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy. "... I think that this is good that something like this happens because right away we have the extra push. But at the same time, my players don't need that to perform."

On one hand, Acosta has an MLS-leading 29 goal contributions (11g/18a). Then there's Cucho, who has 13g/10a and is fresh off a Colombia call-up for World Cup qualifiers.

Which leading man will win out? Or will a new star step up?