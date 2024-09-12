Matchday 32: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Saturday during Matchday 32:
- Three teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- One team can be eliminated from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Cincinnati win/draw vs. Columbus or…
- Toronto lose/draw vs. Austin or…
- New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
- Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
- Charlotte lose/draw at Montréal or…
- New York lose/draw at Chicago
Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Columbus win at Cincinnati or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Toronto lose/draw vs. Austin or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND Atlanta lose vs. Nashville or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND Atlanta lose vs. Nashville or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND New York lose at Chicago or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND New York lose at Chicago or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Atlanta draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Chicago AND New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
- Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Atlanta draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Chicago AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami or…
- Toronto lose vs. Austin AND New England lose at Orlando or…
- Toronto lose vs. Austin AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami or…
- Toronto lose vs. Austin AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
- D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
- D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
- Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
- New England lose at Orlando AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
- D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami
LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Toronto or…
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Minnesota lose/draw at St. Louis or…
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. San Jose or…
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Seattle lose/draw vs. Kansas City or…
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake draw at Houston or…
- LA win vs. LAFC AND Portland draw at Colorado or…
- LA draw vs. LAFC AND Austin loss at Toronto
Elimination Scenarios
San Jose will be eliminated from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Jose lose at Vancouver or…
- Minnesota win at St. Louis or…
- San Jose draw at Vancouver AND Minnesota draw at St. Louis or…
- San Jose draw at Vancouver AND Austin win at Toronto