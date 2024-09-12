Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 32: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

24-Playoffs-Scenarios-LA
MLSsoccer staff

This Saturday during Matchday 32:

  • Three teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • One team can be eliminated from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Cincinnati win/draw vs. Columbus or…
  2. Toronto lose/draw vs. Austin or…
  3. New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
  4. Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
  5. Charlotte lose/draw at Montréal or…
  6. New York lose/draw at Chicago
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Columbus win at Cincinnati or…
  2. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Toronto lose/draw vs. Austin or…
  3. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
  4. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND Atlanta lose vs. Nashville or…
  5. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND Atlanta lose vs. Nashville or…
  6. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND New York lose at Chicago or…
  7. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND New York lose at Chicago or…
  8. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Atlanta draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Chicago AND New England lose/draw at Orlando or…
  9. Columbus draw at Cincinnati AND Atlanta draw vs. Nashville AND New York draw at Chicago AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami or…
  10. Toronto lose vs. Austin AND New England lose at Orlando or…
  11. Toronto lose vs. Austin AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami or…
  12. Toronto lose vs. Austin AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
  13. D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville or…
  14. D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
  15. Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
  16. New England lose at Orlando AND Atlanta lose/draw vs. Nashville AND Toronto draw vs. Austin AND New York lose at Chicago or…
  17. D.C. lose/draw vs. New York City AND New England lose at Orlando AND Philadelphia lose/draw at Miami
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LA win vs. LAFC AND Austin lose/draw at Toronto or…
  2. LA win vs. LAFC AND Minnesota lose/draw at St. Louis or…
  3. LA win vs. LAFC AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. San Jose or…
  4. LA win vs. LAFC AND Seattle lose/draw vs. Kansas City or…
  5. LA win vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake draw at Houston or…
  6. LA win vs. LAFC AND Portland draw at Colorado or…
  7. LA draw vs. LAFC AND Austin loss at Toronto
Elimination Scenarios
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will be eliminated from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. San Jose lose at Vancouver or…
  2. Minnesota win at St. Louis or…
  3. San Jose draw at Vancouver AND Minnesota draw at St. Louis or…
  4. San Jose draw at Vancouver AND Austin win at Toronto
MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 32

FC 25 Ratings: Top MLS players by position

FC 25 Ratings: Messi, Giroud, Suárez lead MLS players

FC 25 Ratings: Who are your team’s best players?

DC United sign Ted Ku-DiPietro to new contract
Golden Boot race: Will DC United's Christian Benteke win?
This is MLS

Busquets, Messi, Suárez: Who is Inter Miami's MVP?
This is MLS

Cucho or Lucho: Who has the better MVP case?
This is MLS

El Tráfico will decide the Western Conference winner
This is MLS

