Could Thiago Almada debut for Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC?

Playing a new team presents a unique challenge in that there are no games from past years to review. Still, Pineda said that he feels Charlotte's first two matches provided an ample look into how Charlotte will look under manager Miguel Angel Ramirez.

"Yes, you have a better reference when you know the team for a while, you know their tendencies, their weaknesses, so I would say it's a bit harder, but nothing major," Pineda said. "I think the last two games it's very clear how they play. The coach is very well respected in the coach's world. His work with Independiente de Valle was very good and everybody noticed that, so we know how he wants his teams to play and I'm excited about facing Charlotte and facing this coach. I think he's going to do very well in MLS."