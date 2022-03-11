Could Thiago Almada debut for Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC?

Atlanta United have been operating shorthanded to start their 2022 MLS campaign, but ahead of their Week 3 home matchup against Charlotte FC on Sunday (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), reinforcements could be on the way.
Speaking to reporters at training on Friday, Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda said that highly touted offseason signing Thiago Almada trained with the team in full, and could make his debut against Charlotte. Almada and midfielders Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa had all been away from the team sorting visa issues, while Almada has also been working his way back from injury.
"[Almada] trained today fully, he's fit, he's been training in Argentina and we were just desperately waiting for the visas with the three of them, with Ibarra, Santi and Thiago," Pineda said. "Now the three are back in the team. Thiago specifically, he looked good today. We're very, very happy about his re-integration into the team.
"It took 1-2 days where we evaluate him and after the surgery and the rehab that he did in Argentina as well, so we need to make sure that his fitness levels and concerns on certain movements are okay. He's okay, so he trained full today and he's available also."
As for how Almada will fit into the squad tactically, Pineda said that remains a "work in progress." The 20-year-old is capable of playing multiple positions, though did much of his damage at Argentine side Velez Sarsfield playing higher upfield as a No. 10 or on the wing. He joined in early February for a reported $16 million, establishing a new league record.
"In attack, we still have to see," Pineda said. "We can put him in that 4-3-3 on the left side as a third midfielder on the left, as an 8, as a 10 or as an inverted winger on the same system where he starts outside and comes inside. I think that's what he did for most of his career in Velez. But I still have to see how he integrates to the players next to him and what is the best combination."
It could stand to give the Five Stripes a pronounced boost against Charlotte, coming off a disappointing 3-0 road result at Colorado in Week 2.
Much has been made regarding a potential regional rivalry between the sides, with Charlotte making a grand early entrance to the league by breaking the standalone MLS attendance record that was previously held by Atlanta. Charlotte drew 74,479 onlookers to Bank of America Stadium for their home-opener against the LA Galaxy, topping Atlanta's previous mark of 73,019 set in MLS Cup 2018.
It has all the makings of an MLS derby, though Pineda is holding off any grand proclamations for now.
"When these new franchises come in and how close we are from Charlotte and them breaking the record of attendance in a game – hopefully in time it can feel as a rivalry, it can feel as a rival in a good fashion in just competitive on-the-field fashion," Pineda said. "At the moment I would say it's false to say it's rivalry because we never faced them before. But hopefully in time it can turn into something like that."
Playing a new team presents a unique challenge in that there are no games from past years to review. Still, Pineda said that he feels Charlotte's first two matches provided an ample look into how Charlotte will look under manager Miguel Angel Ramirez.
"Yes, you have a better reference when you know the team for a while, you know their tendencies, their weaknesses, so I would say it's a bit harder, but nothing major," Pineda said. "I think the last two games it's very clear how they play. The coach is very well respected in the coach's world. His work with Independiente de Valle was very good and everybody noticed that, so we know how he wants his teams to play and I'm excited about facing Charlotte and facing this coach. I think he's going to do very well in MLS."