Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC issued warning for violation of Mass Confrontation Policy

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several rulings following Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Charlotte FC violation of Mass Confrontation Policy

Charlotte FC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 58th minute of their match against Atlanta United on March 13.

Charlotte will be issued an official warning for the club’s first violation.

Espinoza simulation/embellishment

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 57th minute of their match against the Colorado Rapids on March 12.

Espinoza has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

Charlotte FC Disciplinary Committee Decision Sporting Kansas City

