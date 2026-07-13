Allan Saint-Maximin aims to "create a legacy" with Charlotte FC

For as long as he’s played professionally, Allan Saint-Maximin has been synonymous with wearing designer headbands.

Now, Saint-Maximin brings his headbands and the superpowers that come with them to Charlotte FC . He was announced Monday morning as the club's newest Designated Player , taking the roster spot previously held by Wilfried Zaha.

“Even in some manga, Naruto and a lot of names were wearing headbands. When I was young, I would think when I put the headband [on], I would get superpowers, I’m a different player. When I wear this, in my head, I’m just thinking different.”

“I think we’ve all seen the movie 'Karate Kid,' so this started from very young, from the movie,” he told reporters last week. “I have the chance as well to see many different names in basketball, Kobe Bryant and even more names wearing headbands, as well as Ronaldinho. I can give you a lot of names.

Early on, the French winger caught the eye of fans who believed he’d invented a new style to be featured on soccer pitches across the world. But Saint-Maximin's iconic look goes much deeper than that.

The best choice

Saint-Maximin is far more than a stylistic icon, and he arrives in the Queen City looking to be a difference-maker for CLTFC.

“You can see [my quality] in all my careers, especially in Newcastle. In most of the clubs I've been, most recently Lens, when I came for a couple months, I helped the team win their first cup in 120 years,” said Saint-Maximin. “It was not an easy challenge, but I'm always here to take the challenge even when it's difficult…

“I know my quality; I know I’m a team player. I’m ready to work, I’m ready to run, I’m ready to defend, I'm ready to attack … I know [what] I'm capable to do on the pitch, especially when I'm good mentally … I’m sure you guys are going to enjoy seeing me play every single game.”

Despite numerous offers and the potential of playing UEFA Champions League games with Lens, Saint-Maximin was drawn to Charlotte's proposal.

A big reason The Crown stood out was the life they offered ‘Maxi’ off the field. A family man, he loves spending time with his kids and prefers a more reserved lifestyle, something he found came naturally in North Carolina’s largest city.

“I like the way everything is close, the school for the kids, the airport, the club, the way that you can live,” Saint-Maximin said of his new home.

"It’s a very family city and it’s exactly what I need. It’s quiet. There’s a lot of things to do: The chance to see basketball, to see baseball, to see hockey, to see many different sports, and I like this. I like quiet life. I’m very private; I stay always with my kids. So, I have a simple life, and it’s exactly what I need.”

That, coupled with what Saint-Maximin described as a “dream” to one day play club soccer in the United States, made the French star’s choice clear.

But Saint-Maximin isn’t coming to MLS to sit back, relax and enjoy the show. He’s here to shine, and he isn’t putting any limitations on just how far he can take CLTFC.

“The idea is to stay, not to stay only for three years,” Saint-Maximin asserted. “I have a three-year contract, but if I can stay more, I really want to create a legacy here. That was my decision.