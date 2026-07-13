Allan Saint-Maximin aims to "create a legacy" with Charlotte FC

For as long as he’s played professionally, Allan Saint-Maximin has been synonymous with wearing designer headbands.
Early on, the French winger caught the eye of fans who believed he’d invented a new style to be featured on soccer pitches across the world. But Saint-Maximin's iconic look goes much deeper than that.
“I think we’ve all seen the movie 'Karate Kid,' so this started from very young, from the movie,” he told reporters last week. “I have the chance as well to see many different names in basketball, Kobe Bryant and even more names wearing headbands, as well as Ronaldinho. I can give you a lot of names.
“Even in some manga, Naruto and a lot of names were wearing headbands. When I was young, I would think when I put the headband [on], I would get superpowers, I’m a different player. When I wear this, in my head, I’m just thinking different.”
Now, Saint-Maximin brings his headbands and the superpowers that come with them to Charlotte FC. He was announced Monday morning as the club's newest Designated Player, taking the roster spot previously held by Wilfried Zaha.
The best choice
Saint-Maximin is far more than a stylistic icon, and he arrives in the Queen City looking to be a difference-maker for CLTFC.
“You can see [my quality] in all my careers, especially in Newcastle. In most of the clubs I've been, most recently Lens, when I came for a couple months, I helped the team win their first cup in 120 years,” said Saint-Maximin. “It was not an easy challenge, but I'm always here to take the challenge even when it's difficult…
“I know my quality; I know I’m a team player. I’m ready to work, I’m ready to run, I’m ready to defend, I'm ready to attack … I know [what] I'm capable to do on the pitch, especially when I'm good mentally … I’m sure you guys are going to enjoy seeing me play every single game.”
Despite numerous offers and the potential of playing UEFA Champions League games with Lens, Saint-Maximin was drawn to Charlotte's proposal.
A big reason The Crown stood out was the life they offered ‘Maxi’ off the field. A family man, he loves spending time with his kids and prefers a more reserved lifestyle, something he found came naturally in North Carolina’s largest city.
“I like the way everything is close, the school for the kids, the airport, the club, the way that you can live,” Saint-Maximin said of his new home.
"It’s a very family city and it’s exactly what I need. It’s quiet. There’s a lot of things to do: The chance to see basketball, to see baseball, to see hockey, to see many different sports, and I like this. I like quiet life. I’m very private; I stay always with my kids. So, I have a simple life, and it’s exactly what I need.”
That, coupled with what Saint-Maximin described as a “dream” to one day play club soccer in the United States, made the French star’s choice clear.
But Saint-Maximin isn’t coming to MLS to sit back, relax and enjoy the show. He’s here to shine, and he isn’t putting any limitations on just how far he can take CLTFC.
“The idea is to stay, not to stay only for three years,” Saint-Maximin asserted. “I have a three-year contract, but if I can stay more, I really want to create a legacy here. That was my decision.
"… This club really offered me the opportunity to become a legend here. So, that’s exactly what I want, and it’s exactly what I know I’m capable of doing.”
Top-tier pedigree
At 29 years old, Saint-Maximin joins Charlotte in the prime of his career.
A well-traveled professional, he spent 12 seasons in Europe – as well as a season apiece in Saudi Arabia and Mexico – playing in some of the world’s biggest leagues and competitions. Saint-Maximin has 384 appearances to his name, to go along with 50g/60a, and offers an enticing profile.
“I've been traveling in a lot of different places,” Saint-Maximin said. “In France, in Germany, I've been in England, in Saudi, in Turkey, in Mexico, in France and now I got to MLS in America. So, I’ve had the chance to see incredible people, different countries, different mentalities.”
And on the field, Saint-Maximin – who remains close friends with superstars such as Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé – backs his skill against the best in the world, not just when it comes to scoring goals and providing assists, but in his consistency and dribbling prowess.
“I’ve always been in the best dribblers in the world,” Saint-Maximin confidently told reporters. “So, I think this is quite big when you are behind just Lionel Messi or close to Neymar … even when I left from Europe, I was still in the best.”
Zoran Krneta, Charlotte FC’s general manager and chief soccer officer, agreed.
“I think he’s a different profile from Zaha, for example," Krneta said.
"He is way more direct and he’s a dribbler. He goes forward fast, straight at defenders … So, I think we will see more crosses, we will see maybe more assists from him and also the goals because he’s a very good finisher. I think he makes us a little bit more effective.”
Stepping into the spotlight
As one door closes for Charlotte, another one opens.
The club moved on from Zaha less than two months ago, with the Crystal Palace icon returning to parent club Galatasaray after a season-and-a-half loan with Charlotte. The Ivory Coast international, a sparkplug both on and off the field, contributed 13g/14a in 44 MLS appearances.
But ‘Maxi’ assures that he is far more than a like-for-like replacement for Charlotte’s former No. 10.
“We are so different players," said Saint-Maximin. "To be honest, I like Zaha a lot. He is a great player. What he achieved in the Premier League was great, but we are different players.”
One commonality they will share, however, is the No. 10, typically bestowed upon one of the team’s best players. When asked about what number he’d don, Saint-Maximin grinned and deadpanned: “You already know, so why are you asking?”
Saint-Maximin will be expected to come in and be one of the league’s most fearsome wingers for a Charlotte side that's chasing a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip under head coach Dean Smith.
Krneta believes he’s up for the challenge.
“I made mistakes in the first couple of years with bringing up players who are very good players but not able to wear the crown,” Krneta acknowledged. “… Maxi doesn’t have that problem. He thinks and he is a superstar…
“He will walk onto that pitch and he will produce something.”