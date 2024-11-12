Conference Semifinals: Ranking the biggest MLS Cup underdogs

For my money, the Seattle Sounders are the best team based outside of Southern California who also happen to be alive in the race for MLS Cup.

They were the best defensive team in the regular season, conceding the fewest goals (35) and the lowest amount of xG, according to FBref. However, because they’re stuck on the side of the bracket with both Los Angeles teams, their trophy prospects suffer.

To make it to the Western Conference Final, Brian Schmetzer’s team will have to take down big, bad LAFC – a team that’s defeated Seattle twice in regular season play this year, once in Leagues Cup, and once in the US Open Cup. Oh, and they beat the Sounders last year in the Western Conference Semifinals. LAFC don’t look like world-beaters right now, so a deeper playoff run is absolutely on the table. But it sure won’t be easy for Seattle.