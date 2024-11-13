Conference Semifinal predictions: Who advances in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs?

And then there were eight!
The Eastern Conference went nuts and saw the top three seeds eliminated in Round One. Now, the path to MLS Cup runs through Los Angeles.
Let's look at the Conference Semifinals and see who has the edge as the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs continue.
- WHEN: Sunday, November 24 | 3:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Inter&Co Stadium
How we got here: To be honest, I expected both of these clubs to be here when I made my predictions back in February. But after Orlando's start of the season, and the fact Atlanta sold Thiago Almada and Giorgos Giakoumakis midseason... this is a surprise.
Fast forward and Orlando found a way in Round One, battling in all three games against Charlotte FC's organized defense. Atlanta pulled off the biggest upset in MLS Cup Playoffs history, eliminating Inter Miami behind vibes and a monster series from Brad Guzan.
What comes next: Atlanta beat Orlando in both regular-season meetings this year, including on Decision Day to start their wild run. The Five Stripes are playing with confidence and without outside pressure. On the other hand, Orlando will be expected to win and are the highest remaining seed in the East. They will have more possession and Atlanta will play on the counter, where Orlando can be exposed.
One to watch: Orlando's striker, Ramiro Enrique, hasn't scored in his last four games. Will Oscar Pareja make a change and insert Duncan McGuire back into the lineup if he's healthy?
Prediction: Dax McCarty's magical last dance (in his hometown) and Guzan's strong play will lead Atlanta to the season sweep and onto the Eastern Conference Final.
- WHEN: Saturday, November 23 | 5:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Citi Field
How we got here: New York City fought back in their series vs. FC Cincinnati, then got PK shootout heroics from Matt Freese in Game 3. The Red Bulls looked rejuvenated, eliminating the Columbus Crew and stunning the defending champions.
What comes next: We finally get a Hudson River Derby in the playoffs! NYCFC swept the season series between these two clubs, with the second victory being a memorable 5-1 win on the road for NYCFC. It was 4-0 by halftime and the script was flipped, as New York City pressed Red Bulls into mistakes and punished them immediately.
One to watch: I expect this matchup to be much more cagey and low-scoring. The Red Bulls are a different team right now and have their fight back.
Prediction: NYCFC are a strong home team, so I will give them an edge because they're hosting at Citi Field. Still, don't be surprised to see this one go to penalties.
- WHEN: Saturday, November 23 | 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: BMO Stadium
How we got here: LAFC went blow for blow with Vancouver, grinding out a decisive 1-0 win in Game 3. Seattle swept Houston, with Stefan Frei twice stepping up in penalty kicks.
What comes next: These Western Conference juggernauts have serious playoff history. LAFC's last home playoff loss was to the Sounders in 2019! And remember last year when LAFC eliminated Seattle in this same round? On top of all that, these clubs have met four times this season: twice in the regular season, once in Leagues Cup and once in the US Open Cup. LAFC have won all four! Can they beat the same team five times in one season? Easier said than done.
Seattle have finally returned to being Seattle. That means being great defensively and not making mistakes. You have to earn everything you get against them. I am sure Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer will have a game plan designed to limit Denis Bouanga's space to get on the run and punish them like he did in last year's playoffs.
One to watch: Steve Cherundolo has a big choice to make, deciding whether LAFC line up in a 3-4-3 formation or go back to the 4-3-3 like they did in the second half against Vancouver in Game 3.
Prediction: This game will be close and come down to who can make a play in the final third. That's where I give the edge to LAFC; they have more talented players to make the difference.
- WHEN: Sunday, November 24 | 6 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS
- WHERE: Dignity Health Sports Park
How we got here: LA dominated against Colorado, winning by a combined 9-1 score across two games. Dayne St. Clair was massive for Minnesota, coming up clutch in two shootouts to sweep Real Salt Lake.
What comes next: This might be the most mismatched game of the Conference Semifinals based on talent, but the Loons' form to finish the regular season was inspiring. They settled into their formation and have talented players all over the field. Summer signing Kelvin Yeboah highlights their newcomers and is a handful up front.
The key for Minnesota is their discipline; they can't get stretched and leave room for the Galaxy to exploit in transition. Many teams have tried and failed because LA have so much quality talent in the attack. Can the Loons shut down Riqui Puig or limit his influence? Again, many teams have tried and failed to do that as well.
One to watch: The X-factor is Galaxy winger Gabriel Pec. He can break down a set defense by beating players off the dribble and setting up chances in the final third.
Prediction: The Galaxy haven't lost at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024 and they won't lose this one either. An El Tráfico awaits in the Western Conference Final.