Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

All remaining CCC participants have their sights set on the June 2 final. The winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate vs. Houston Dynamo FC

As winners of MLS Cup 2023, Columbus didn't enter the competition until the Round of 16. At that juncture, goals from Alex Matan (Leg 1) and Cucho Hernández (Leg 2) were enough to advance past the Héctor Herrera-less Houston Dynamo.

Now, the Crew need an even bigger performance to overcome Tigres. And while head coach Wilfried Nancy's team has always been about the collective rather than the individual, Cucho's status is unclear. The star striker missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC due to "team policy," per Nancy.