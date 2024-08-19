Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, determining one half of a guaranteed all-MLS Leagues Cup final.

Leagues Cup began with every LIGA MX and MLS team pausing their domestic season for the month-long, World Cup-style tournament. Only four clubs remain, all from MLS.

The losers play the Third Place Match on Aug. 25, offering another chance to qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

The winner meets LAFC or Colorado Rapids in the Aug. 25 final. Both finalists qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Now, head coach Wilfried Nancy's side is one win away from hosting the Leagues Cup final (highest remaining seed). Columbus would also make their second final this season after losing the Concacaf Champions Cup title match at LIGA MX side Pachuca.

Cucho Hernández equalized for the Crew following Alonso Martínez 's opener 14 seconds in, and DeJuan Jones scored the winning penalty kick to keep the defending MLS Cup champions alive.

After eliminating Leagues Cup title-holders Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16, Columbus rallied to oust New York City FC in the quarterfinals.

Group Stage: East 4 winner

East 4 winner Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal

2-0 win vs. CF Montréal Round of 16: 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati

4-2 win at FC Cincinnati Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. Mazatlán FC (4-3 PKs)

Philadelphia shook off Tai Baribo's first-half red card, securing their semifinal berth in penalty kicks after playing Mazatlán to a 1-1 draw. Baribo, who has a Leagues Cup-leading five goals, is suspended for the semifinal.

Shortly after Baribo's sending-off, Mikael Uhre gave the hosts a halftime lead only for Mazatlán's Alonso Escoboza to equalize. Andre Blake's goalkeeping heroics kept Philadelphia in contention, making two saves in the PK shootout before Jesús Bueno scored the winning spot-kick.

The Union are making their second-consecutive Leagues Cup semifinal trip. In 2023, they fell to Inter Miami at this stage before beating Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey in the Third Place Match.