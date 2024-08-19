Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

Columbus Crew host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, determining one half of a guaranteed all-MLS Leagues Cup final.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio
The winner meets LAFC or Colorado Rapids in the Aug. 25 final. Both finalists qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The losers play the Third Place Match on Aug. 25, offering another chance to qualify for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.
Leagues Cup began with every LIGA MX and MLS team pausing their domestic season for the month-long, World Cup-style tournament. Only four clubs remain, all from MLS.
- Group Stage: Bye
- Round of 32: 4-0 win vs. Sporting Kansas City
- Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC (4-3 PKs)
After eliminating Leagues Cup title-holders Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16, Columbus rallied to oust New York City FC in the quarterfinals.
Cucho Hernández equalized for the Crew following Alonso Martínez's opener 14 seconds in, and DeJuan Jones scored the winning penalty kick to keep the defending MLS Cup champions alive.
Now, head coach Wilfried Nancy's side is one win away from hosting the Leagues Cup final (highest remaining seed). Columbus would also make their second final this season after losing the Concacaf Champions Cup title match at LIGA MX side Pachuca.
- Group Stage: East 4 winner
- Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. CF Montréal
- Round of 16: 4-2 win at FC Cincinnati
- Quarterfinals: 1-1 draw vs. Mazatlán FC (4-3 PKs)
Philadelphia shook off Tai Baribo's first-half red card, securing their semifinal berth in penalty kicks after playing Mazatlán to a 1-1 draw. Baribo, who has a Leagues Cup-leading five goals, is suspended for the semifinal.
Shortly after Baribo's sending-off, Mikael Uhre gave the hosts a halftime lead only for Mazatlán's Alonso Escoboza to equalize. Andre Blake's goalkeeping heroics kept Philadelphia in contention, making two saves in the PK shootout before Jesús Bueno scored the winning spot-kick.
The Union are making their second-consecutive Leagues Cup semifinal trip. In 2023, they fell to Inter Miami at this stage before beating Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey in the Third Place Match.
Based on the Leagues Cup Ranking, Philadelphia will host the 2024 Leagues Cup final if they beat Columbus.