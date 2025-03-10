How to Watch

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Columbus Crew will look to overcome a 3-0 deficit when hosting LAFC Tuesday night in Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.

How to watch and stream

  • English: FS1
  • Spanish: ViX

When

Where

  • Lower.com Field | Columbus, Ohio

The aggregate winner will face either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.

Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
  • Round One: Bye

The 2024 CCC finalists have their backs against the wall after a lopsided Leg 1 defeat at BMO Stadium. A slip-up from Steven Moreira allowed Denis Bouanga to put the hosts ahead early before Columbus conceded two more goals in a 3-0 loss.

To advance, the Crew will need their biggest performance since transferring forward Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis. As impactful as Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been in attack, the Colombian star's absence looms large.

Even more: Columbus have been held scoreless in back-to-back games after Saturday's 0-0 draw with Houston Dynamo FC.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Round One: 2-2 aggregate (away goals) vs. Colorado Rapids

Bouanga's brace and a late strike from homegrown forward Nathan Ordaz gave LAFC a commanding lead entering Leg 2 in Columbus. Now, they're 90 minutes away from completing the job against the team that beat them in MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 finals.

When traveling cross-country, the Black & Gold will look to rebound from last weekend's 5-2 setback at Seattle Sounders FC. While head coach Steve Cherundolo rotated his side, the club expects more from every match.

Of note: LAFC reached the 2020 and 2023 CCC finals, only to lose against LIGA MX opposition.

