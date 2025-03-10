Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Columbus Crew will look to overcome a 3-0 deficit when hosting LAFC Tuesday night in Leg 2 of their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series.

Seven MLS clubs reached this stage of the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner will face either Inter Miami CF or Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.

The 2024 CCC finalists have their backs against the wall after a lopsided Leg 1 defeat at BMO Stadium. A slip-up from Steven Moreira allowed Denis Bouanga to put the hosts ahead early before Columbus conceded two more goals in a 3-0 loss.

To advance, the Crew will need their biggest performance since transferring forward Cucho Hernández to LaLiga side Real Betis. As impactful as Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been in attack, the Colombian star's absence looms large.